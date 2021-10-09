Batman Returns, Madonna admits she regrets turning down the role of Catwoman

Madonna she has proven over the years that she is an amazing artist, while she is best known for her musical career, she has also taken part in some film productions and in a new interview she confirmed that there have been some high profile films who refused and later repented of that choice.

Guest al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to Madonna was asked if it was true that he had rejected the role of Catwoman in Batman Returnif the main role in Showgirls, and she confirmed everything. “I’ve seen them both and I’m sorry I turned down Catwoman. ‘Showgirls’? No” he said.

As we know, Michelle Pfeiffer got the part of Catwoman for the highly anticipated sequel and ultimately its performance and appearance remain a chapter iconic of the character’s story.

Reportedly, the search for an actress to play Catwoman it included more women before Pfeiffer took the part.

Besides Madonna it seems that too Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Geena Davis, Sigourney Weaver, Cher, Ellen Barkin and Jennifer Jason Leigh were contacted at the time.

Madonna had the chance to appear in a comic-inspired role, playing “Breathless Mahoney” in the Dick Tracy film.

There Pfeiffer’s Catwoman has become so iconic and an integral part of the DC Comics character’s DNA that versions of the suit are routinely used in major comics, available in Batman video games as an alternative skin and is also back in the new Batman comic series.

“When I was young I was completely obsessed with Catwoman”, revealed earlier Pfeiffer to The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview. “When I heard that Batman Returns director Tim Burton was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated. At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she got pregnant. The rest is history.”

We will never know how Madonna he would have played the character but meanwhile Pfeiffer also revealed what he hated about the Catwoman costume in a recent interview.

