News

Batman & Robin: Alicia Silverstone denounces the body shaming suffered by the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Alicia Silverstone, who played Batgirl in Batman & Robin in 1997, revealed some episodes of body shaming experienced after the film’s release.

More than twenty years after the release of Batman & Robin, which arrived in theaters in 1997 with George Clooney in the role of Batman, the actress Alicia Silverston some told body shaming episodes who remembers having suffered from middle school.

Batman & Robin: Alicia Silverstone and Chris O’Donnell in a scene from the film

In Batman & Robin, Alicia Silverstone played Batgirl and in the past she has talked about how many people made fun of her about her physique. These days, a fan on TikTok has made a video in which she tells these stories and clamors for a public apology for the actress, who reacted to the video by commenting on the newspaper articles shown and appreciating the gesture of the fan.

Alicia Silverstone: “I was banned from a dating site”

Loading...
Advertisements

Just last year, Alicia Silverstone denounced the body shaming immediately in an interview with the Guardian, recalling how often they teased her, calling her “Fatgirl”:

“They teased me about my body when I was younger. It hurt me, but I knew they were wrong. It didn’t confuse me, because I knew it wasn’t fair at all to make fun of a person’s size, the shape of their body. no decent behavior towards another human being “.

The actress has also often repeated that this negative experience brought her many problems with acting, a job that after Batman & Robin she almost didn’t want to do anymore. Thankfully, after years, she was able to find a new life in the world of theater and television before moving to Netflix, where she currently plays the role of Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer in The Babysitter’s Baby Club.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

807
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
656
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
428
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
415
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
322
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top