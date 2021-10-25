Batman & Robin: Alicia Silverstone denounces the body shaming suffered by the film

More than twenty years after the release of Batman & Robin, which arrived in theaters in 1997 with George Clooney in the role of Batman, the actress Alicia Silverston some told body shaming episodes who remembers having suffered from middle school.

Batman & Robin: Alicia Silverstone and Chris O’Donnell in a scene from the film

In Batman & Robin, Alicia Silverstone played Batgirl and in the past she has talked about how many people made fun of her about her physique. These days, a fan on TikTok has made a video in which she tells these stories and clamors for a public apology for the actress, who reacted to the video by commenting on the newspaper articles shown and appreciating the gesture of the fan.

Alicia Silverstone: “I was banned from a dating site”

Just last year, Alicia Silverstone denounced the body shaming immediately in an interview with the Guardian, recalling how often they teased her, calling her “Fatgirl”:

“They teased me about my body when I was younger. It hurt me, but I knew they were wrong. It didn’t confuse me, because I knew it wasn’t fair at all to make fun of a person’s size, the shape of their body. no decent behavior towards another human being “.

The actress has also often repeated that this negative experience brought her many problems with acting, a job that after Batman & Robin she almost didn’t want to do anymore. Thankfully, after years, she was able to find a new life in the world of theater and television before moving to Netflix, where she currently plays the role of Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer in The Babysitter’s Baby Club.