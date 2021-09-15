Batman, superhero without superpowers – Modern Woman

H.to an athlete’s physique, a great intelligence and an enormous will. But unlike Superman, Batman is a man. Full of weaknesses and flaws like us. Here lies its charm, to which even a day is dedicated: 18 September

Batman the most human of superheroes, son of a collective work. About forty designers and screenwriters over the decades have given it shape, soul and character, constantly reinventing it. It was his luck. Like this Batman has become a worldwide myth and is competing with Superman for the scepter of the most popular and legendary of superheroes. But compared to Superman, one quality makes him unique, the brother of every reader and viewer: he is a man. He has no superpowers. Only great intelligence, enormous will and extraordinary physique, cultivated with hard and constant training.

Batman was born 82 years ago

For 82 years, Batman’s adventures have captivated a large group of fans, ready to celebrate Saturday September 18 the “Batman Day“. Established in 2014, it is the world event that celebrates the birth of the bat man, alias the Dark Knight, alias Bruce Wayne, this is the real name registered in the registry office of Gotham City, an imaginary gothic metropolis modeled on the New York of the 1930s.

For the occasion, a anthological volume of 184 pages, Batman: The World (DC Comics), in which 28 artists from 14 countries, from Italy to China, from France to Japan, from Brazil to Russia, tell new adventures of the bat man around the planet. While in mid-October a miniseries in 3 parts entitled Batman: the impostor, about the beginnings of his personal war on crime.

The book

In Batman: The World, (DC Comics), just released on the occasion of Batman day, 14 couples of screenwriters and designers have written as many unpublished adventures of the bat man.

How Batman was born

It was invented by Bob Kane at drawing and Bill Finger at writing. Less than 2 years earlier it had appeared Superman: a resounding triumph. We had to ride the wave, invent another urban executioner capable of replicating his comic book success. Kane and Finger got to work, influenced by silent films like The sign of Zorro And The Bat, from characters such as the Masked Man and the Shadow Man, from Leonardo’s flying machines, and in May 1939 on issue 27 of the magazine Detective Comics, published by what will become DC Comics (one of the most important comic book publishers in the world), appears The Bat-man, with the long-eared mask and the large cloak.

The origins of Batman

Bob Kane (1915-1998) is the cartoonist who created Batman with Bill Finger. the superhero appears for the first time in 1939 in the magazine Detective Comics.

Batman and Gotham City

Batman’s mission is to guard the streets at night and defend the citizens of Gotham City. As will be discovered later, everything comes from childhood. And from a terrible murder. Bruce Wayne is 8 years old. It is June 26th of the year of grace 19 … and she is coming out of a cinema where she has just seen the sign of Zorro with her parents. His father Thomas Wayne and his mother Martha hold him by the hand. A robber, Joe Chill, swoops over them and their father and mother are killed in the attempted robbery. On their grave, little Bruce swears that he will fight against all criminals to free Gotham City, the darkest city in America, from evil.

Over the next 20 years, thanks to his conspicuous parental heritage, Bruce travels the world and, under the guidance of the best teachers, learns martial arts and archery, studies science and criminology, cultivates memory and his deductive skills. . He has a monstrous IQ, is enormously rich, is a very strong athlete and becomes an unsurpassed investigator.. Back in Gotham, he ponders how to act: “Criminals are cowards and superstitious. My disguise will have to instill terror in their hearts. I must be a creature of the night, black, terrible, a … a … ». At that moment a bat, a nocturnal creature par excellence, flutters in front of him. “Of course!” he exclaims. “It’s a sign: I’ll become a bat!”

Batman confronts the criminals of Gotham City always keeping in mind the lesson of his father: “Every fall is necessary, because you have to learn to get up”

The characters that revolve around Batman

By day he is Bruce Wayne, philanthropist billionaire; at night, Batman. And the relentless fight against crime begins with the father’s teaching always in mind: “Every fall is useful, because you have to learn to get up again.” His adventure companions they are faithful butler Alfred, police commissioner Jim Gordon and Robin, the wonder boy. While among the many terrible opponents we distinguish Joker, Catwoman, The Penguin, the Riddler, Two-Face. Of himself he says: «I never give up. I can not. I’m batman. I protect this city. Save the people. I investigate the crimes. I watch over the innocent. I punish the guilty ». Sometimes he recognizes himself as superficial, selfish and reckless, like a teenager who never became an adult.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton.

Batman in the cinema

It is that behind Batman there is a man. Like all of us. And no man, not even the most talented and brilliant, is perfect and is always right. He has a girlfriend, a couple of tormented loves, many passions and two children, Helena and Damian.

It lives in several parallel worlds, thanks also to different languages: comics, animation, TV series, video games, cinema. And to make him immortal in the last decades it was the big screen, which he dedicated to him two film serials in the 1940s and 11 films.

The first was in 1966 with Adam West, also star of a television series. Then came the magnificent Batman by Tim Burton in 1989, with Michael Keaton as the hero e Jack Nicholson in those of Joker. Three years later, another success: Batman – The Return, also by Burton-Keaton with Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman.

Actor Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as his young sidekick Robin.

In 2 films by Joel Schumacher they wear the Batman costume too Val Kilmer And George Clooney. Then there is the formidable trilogy of the Dark Knight from Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale and, finally, the 3 films interpreted by Ben Affleck.

Behind the Mask Batman has been the protagonist of films and TV series. The first to play it, in 1943, was Lewis Wilson. Since the 1980s, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck have worn his mask at the cinema.

Movie number 12

Film number 12 comes out in March, directed by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne at the beginning of his “career” as an executioner. Catwoman, the Riddler and Penguin return with him. The billionaire will come face to face with his not-so-honorable family history.

The Batman played by Robert Pattinson in the movie number 12 dedicated to the superhero (actually what you see in the photo is not Robert Pattinson but a stuntman).

Speaking of family, a curiosity that is both mockery and mockery of a parallel universe. On Wikipedia, Bruce’s mother, Martha Kane, heiress of the Kane Chemical industries, is born in Molise, in Castellino del Biferno. How to ignore such a scoop? Who knows if Bob Kane and Bill Finger knew. Batman will have to investigate this too sooner or later. A little mystery that makes it even more human. And a little Italian too. Perhaps.