Batman, The Dark Knight Rises. – Update Mexico

Christopher Nolan’s way of telling cinema is on a large scale, both visually and conceptually. He likes to give fiction a realistic aspect to land it within possible worlds. Batman, The Dark Knight Risesis a good example.

In The Dark Knight Rises (The Dark Knight rises), panoramas are plentiful. Both location shots and action sequences make use of this style to constantly show a world where it could be happening.

A mistake that often occurs in film productions is that with each new production in a superhero franchise, the size of the threats can scale. This is one of the reasons why the new deliveries are weakening.

In the case of the third Batman film, with Christian Bale, the same thing happens, but the production takes risk into account and, while maintaining that scale with respect to the previous ones, they also focus their attention on the personal and development aspect. . The drama is not only in the danger, but in the repercussions of past actions and the consequence reaches the participants.

The dangers are increasing and the production, aware that it is a trilogy of films, returns to the origin of the first. This is convenient because they close circles and include the audience that has followed them from the beginning. In movie franchises, fans spend money and a lot of time, not only during the performance, but also while waiting for the next part. The closure must be satisfactory and prove the existence of your audience as one more participant in the saga.

In The Dark Knight risesThe League of Shadows returns with a vengeance and on a massive scale. yes in batmanbegins (Batman Begins, 2005) we see their leader, Ra’s al Ghul and a group of assassins try to take down Gotham City, this time it’s Bane, the League of Assassins and an unexpected letter, Talia, Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter , with a titanic plan, those who try to obtain the same end.

In the comics, by the way, Talia is the mother of Damian Wayne, Bruce’s son.

Secondly, The Dark Knight Rises It is a story about falling and getting up in the face of the most adverse circumstances. It is a life lesson, masked as a superhero movie.

There is no infallible man and that point is demonstrated here. There is no black and white. The main figures in the Dark Knight mythology fall…

Batman is defeated. Bruce Wayne is stripped of everything. James Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth are discovered in lies that, while intended to do good, end up causing more harm; The end does not justify the means. Even the villainous Selina Kyle – who is never referred to as Catwoman in the film – has her own downfall, which may have consequences for the entire city.

The ascent is the main point.

Each of the characters must right their wrongs, ascend and, in some cases, emulate the phoenix of legend. The lesson is that there is no fall so hard that you cannot get up. Hope is not something that arises from an external factor, but something that we cultivate within ourselves and that transforms into strength. In turn, the interaction between them makes them see different points of view and broaden their perspectives.

The cast of Nolan’s trilogy is impressive, from the titular Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and Batman, to supporting characters like Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox, or Michael Caine as Alfred, through Gary Oldman as James Gordon, Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle, Marion Cotillard as Miranda Tate, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Cop John Blake, and Tom Hardy as Bane.

We also see small cameos from Ra’s al Ghul with actor Liam Neeson.

Hardy’s vocal work is remarkable; unable to convey emotion through the face when wearing a mask, he compensates through vocal inflections and body language.

As an aside to the histrionic element and, thinking about what a production of this nature should represent, a detail: towards the end of the film, we see a meeting of characters (and their respective actors): Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Gary Oldman. The fourth of them is Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It must have been quite an experience to share those minutes of filming with others and, perhaps, somewhat intimidating.

The cinematography, designed for IMAX format, is understated and realistic when it should be. At the same time, in moments where drama is required, he makes a natural transition. Wally Pfister, Nolan’s frequent collaborator, and Oscar winner for inception (2010), is the one who provides the vision. Here’s a note from the acclaimed film:

The next strong point is the music, with one of the best soundtracks of that year, by Hans Zimmer, who is not afraid to take risks and generate new sounds with some of the greatest tools, such as the symphony orchestra or the software of computers. His experience allows him to merge and experiment knowing perfectly well what he wants.

The end of Nolan’s version is gigantic, as requested by the studios, but it does not stop there, but delves into the motivations and creates a collective struggle while each of those involved wages a personal struggle.

As usual, the inspiration for the film takes elements from Frank Miller’s comic stories, as well as more recent memorable stories, such as Cataclysm (Cataclysm) and No Man’s Land (No Man’s Land).

Each filmic conception of Batman brings different things and forces the next one to improve. Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, which concluded with Batman: The Dark Knight Riseson July 20, 2012, is already a cinema classic and celebrates 10 years of reaching theaters around the world.