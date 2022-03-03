Batman, the most famous masked man in the world who returns to his roots

Like a brooding Batman you’re likely to see in a live-action blockbuster, the world’s most famous masked man returns to his roots as a vigilante detective in a propulsive noir crime thriller.

Casting aside superhero fantasy for a grittier, grittier take on Gotham City, the film, directed by Matt Reeves, follows Batman fighting crime and hitting the pavement to solve a deadly mystery.

In the purest noir detective style, our troubled hero tells the epic story of drugs, murder and corruption in a grim, sly tone, delivered with a good gruff tone by Robert Pattinson, starring billionaire Bruce Wayne and his masked alter ego.

This Bruce, still haunted by the untimely death of his parents, makes few public appearances in town, too busy playing alone in his Batcave, eyes smeared with black makeup, with Nirvana’s Something in the Way blaring.

Far from Christopher Nolan’s iconic and brilliant treatises on the ethics and semiotics of Batman, this is a thoroughly emo character.

The story starts from the metropolis, where someone calling himself The Riddler (Paul Dano), is elaborately assassinating the city’s power elite and leaving behind mysterious riddles aimed at the night watchman.

It’s safe to say that this version of the character is a far cry from Jim Carrey’s annoying prankster.

In fact, the sections of the movie devoted to him draw heavily on Fincher’s work, specifically Seven and Fight Club and, of course, Zodiac, with Riddler making serious pronouncements on social media and dropping encrypted codes.

Around this new narrative about Batman, Reeves fills his placid frames with darkness and monochromatic reds, blues, and greens, and when he does choose to move the camera, he does so with impressive deliberation.

This Batman works best when no one can see him, and that leads to a lot of flashy visuals, like a fight in a hallway lit entirely by machine gun muzzle flashes.

We’re also treated to some exciting formal exercises, like the end of a terrific mid-movie car chase where the camera flips; At the very least, it’s a movie that clearly looks amazing.

Also, a bit of outright eroticism is welcome here with the addition of Catwoman Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), who is in possession of her own agenda but still finds herself strangely drawn to bats.

Their relationship is tentative and yet they are attracted to each other.

Batman Returns may have been the last (and certainly the best) time thus far that these characters were portrayed as haunted yet violent and emotionally driven psychotics.

The portrayal suggests that, in the strange dichotomy of this guy’s fractured psyche, Bruce Wayne is the mask. And even while he’s unmasked, the person we’re seeing is Batman.

Reeves, who co-wrote with Peter Craig, pinpoints an opportune moment in the crimefighter’s career, roughly two years into what Bruce calls his project.

To all appearances, his mission to spread revenge has subsumed his civilian identity, at least from the point of view of his loyal butler, Alfred (Andy Serkis, who sounds remarkably like Nolan-era Alfred, Michael Caine).

But Batman plunges deeper into the darkness that consumes him as he investigates a series of gruesome murders of prominent Gotham residents. Helping him in his search for clues is Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), a waitress who works as an intrepid cat thief.

They will clash with mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and his vicious lieutenant, the Penguin (Colin Farrell), while the entire city cowers in fear of the serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Reeves establishes the various friends and foes with refreshing terseness, allowing the audience to become familiar with a character that has been around for generations.

The film is not short for the genre, as it’s almost three hours long, but little of that runtime is wasted on repeating the minute details of the multiple origin stories. In terms of backstory, the traumatic murder of Wayne’s parents is handled cheaply and effectively.

The graphic murders of the central plot, on the other hand, shot in lush, moody reds and ambers by cinematographer Greig Fraser, stand out as the settings for a serial killer procedural.

The Riddler, prone to stalking and torturing his victims andOf course, to leave behind a riddle or a key to baffle his pursuers, he leaves no trace of the goofball dressed in a green outfit with the question mark from previous incarnations. He is a scary psychopath with duct tape on his glasses and mask.

The costumes, from the Riddler’s creepy outfit to Selina’s catsuit and Batman’s cowl and cape, are fierce and functional. Edna Mode would be delighted.

The makeup ranges from evocative to quite startling in the case of handsome Farrell, transformed into the burly, scarred gangster Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin.

Farrell livens up the creepy visual with a slyly funny, tough-guy twist that pops and crackles without distracting or detracting from the film’s utterly serious atmosphere.

Assessment: Pattinson’s emo Batman works well within the structure and aesthetic that Reeves develops.

He sculpts a very different crusader, one more introspective and heartbroken than righteous. This Bruce Wayne sees the bat signal as both a call and a warning, and Pattinson is able to effectively keep the head of the tortured soul above the aura of self-pity.

Dano is exceptional, Farrell is funny, and Kravitz develops an intriguing antihero of his own. People talk about Joker’s lineage, but Catwoman is another iconic villain. Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway have all made their mark, but Kravitz eschews gross villainy in favor of something nuanced and human.

But ultimately what makes this movie more interesting is the way Bruce Wayne struggles to justify the fallout The Batman has had on Gotham City and the surprising side of hero worship. Where is the line that separates the savior from the sinner? And who can draw it?

Pattinson’s paranoid and obsessive Batman he could relax a bit, though he and Kravitz have a combustible chemistry as the bat and cat snuggle up during their late-night investigations. The sex appeal doesn’t entirely go away in this superhero outing.

Missing, but not lost here, are metahumans and megaweapons, alien invaders and otherworldly disasters. No one shoots energy bolts from any stretched out body part and all is well. Trust me, everything will be fine.

It’s just Batman in action, equipped with high-powered yet realistic gadgets, chasing clues, swinging off buildings, pummeling enemies.

Behind the wheel of his custom-built Batmobile, a powerful car, With Michael Giacchino’s brilliantly somber score throbbing beneath, he carves a fearsome path through Gotham City, the Dark Knight of a city under siege.

Whatever happens here, your job apparently won’t be done, as the movie drops a juicy morsel of fan-bait that teases the next Bat-adventure. And we can’t wait.