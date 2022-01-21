Batman: The New Adventures, review: the return of the dark déco Gotham

In 1989 the Batman realized by Tim Burton and performed by Micheal Keaton, Jack Nicholson And Kim Basinger arrived on screens all over the world, starting the era of modern cinecomics. No more b-series films, made in economy – which has been the standard for this kind of product since the days of the 1940s series, except for the pioneering Superman from Richard Donner -, but real blockbusters played by the best actors around. The impact of the Batman 1989 on the pop culture of his time was huge, the distinctive logo of the Dark Knight was everywhere and for the first time, a cartoon character left the narrow confines of the narrow circle of fans to become a multimedia star.

This success propelled the Warner Bros. to plan a sequel, which came out in the summer of 1992, entitled Batman Returns. The film exasperated the dark vein already present in the first chapter, making it more consistent with Burton’s aesthetic. Among the changes made, there was one inevitable. Anton Furst, the set designer who thanks to Batman he had won a well-deserved Oscar, had committed suicide in 1990, before starting work on the sequel. To replace him he was called Bo Welch, who had worked with the director on Beetlejuice.

In shaping the Gotham City imagined by Tim Burton, Furst opted for a conflicting mash-up of styles, ranging from the Japanese architect’s post-modern futurism Shin Takamatsu, to the German expressionism of the Reich architect, Albert Speer, all topped off with a retro splash of 1940s New York punctuated by Art Decò. A bold and ingenious synthesis, which made an era. An artistic outcome so influential that it was not confined to the 1989 feature film, but also conditioned the comic of origin and the animated series, Batman: The Animated Series, which was broadcast starting in 1992 in the wake of the success of Burton’s films.

Created by Bruce Timm And Eric Radomski, with the contribution of Paul Dini And Alan Burnett in the role of executive producers, the animated series was an elegant reworking of the myth of the Dark Knight, which took the design of Anton Furst’s Gotham City and merged it with the pulp and retro cartoon aesthetics of Superman produced by the brothers Fleischer in the early 1940s. Batman: TAS (acronym by which the series is universally known) became an instant classic from its first appearance and is now considered not only among the best animated series ever drawn from a comic, but also the best Batman adaptation ever made, thanks to a single digit. very high quality, the fascinating noir look and the thickness of the plots and characterizations of the characters. The series ran until 1995 winning four Emmy Award, hosted the debut of a character of great future like Harley Quinn, spawned two feature films for the big screen – including the very notable Batman: The Mask of the Phantom – and started the so-called Timmverse, the shared universe of branded animated series DC Comics edited by Bruce Timm.

While there is talk of a revival of the animated series with new episodes made for the platform HBO Max, DC last year provided him with an official comic sequel with Batman: The Adventures Continue, necklace that sees the old manufacturers of BTAS Paul Dini and Alan Burnett return in the role of writers for the designs of Ty Templeton.

Panini Comics has collected the first season of this new series in a thick hardcover volume, containing the first eight episodes that are divided between self-contained stories and narrative arcs with multiple chapters. We find Batman, historical allies like Robin – a Tim Drake at the beginning of his partnership with the Dark Knight -, Nightwing, Batgirl and Commissioner Gordon, as well as classic villains like Joker, the Penguin, Mister Freeze, the Mad Hatter, Bane, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. But we find above all the Gotham City dark decò so dear to the spectators of the historic series. The events resume right where the latter left off, and Dini and Burnett have fun proposing the animated version of classic DC characters who had not had time to appear in BTAS. We are therefore witnessing the debut in this universe of Deathstroke, Azrael and Red Hood / Jason Todd, the second Robin who in the classic canon had met a tragic fate at the hands of the Joker only to return in the role of the mysterious vigilante with the red mask. The story that marks the life of Batman is here reworked for an audience all-ages, but this does not prejudice at all the use by a range of more adult readers, thanks to the excellent typewriter test by Dini and Burnett who find the same qualitative verve of the animated series. The tone is indeed characterized by lightness, but there is no lack of dramatic passages and twists that keep the reader glued to the armchair, also thanks to an intriguing plot seasoned with subplots that cross the volume to explode in the final chapters.

The cartoony style of the drawings by Ty Templeton, veteran of the previous comic series of the 90s taken from the animated series, centers the purpose of bringing the reader back into the atmosphere of BTAS, of which he takes up the classic character design.

Batman The New Adventures is a love letter to an animated series that has made an era, a volume that will thrill old viewers by now grown up and that will not fail to thrill a new generation of readers at the same time.