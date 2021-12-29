Batman, the superhero fish found after almost 50 years thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio

Batman is back. Ethologists had now labeled it extinct, as the last sighting was almost fifty years ago, in 1974. But the little fish with the superhero name has been spotted by ichthyologists in two streams in the southeast. of Turkey.

The find is part of Re: wild and Shoal’s “Search for Lost Fishes” project, launched in early 2021 by a group of conservation scientists with financial support from Leonardo DiCaprio. Batman was on the group’s 10 Most Wanted Freshwater Fish list and finding him alive and well was a big surprise.

Unfortunately, this does not mean that it is no longer at risk of extinction. But surely the Batman River Loach, scientific name Paraschistura chrysicristinae, is back from oblivion. We are talking about a small yellow and brown striped fish that grows up to 36 millimeters in length. But if you think that it was the comic book hero who gave it the name, you are very wrong: Batman derives from the contraction of the name of the mountain Bati Raman, in whose lakes this species once thrived.

Researchers Cüynet Kaya and Münevver Oral of Recep Tayyip Erdogan University in Rize have scoured dozens of streams using tightly woven nets to prevent the tiny fish from escaping capture. And when they saw it after long attempts, they got very excited.

«In our experience, the most significant threat to the species was the construction of dams between 1986 and 1999. Therefore, we focused our research on the upper parts of the dam, thinking that the lower parts of the river the degradation of the ‘habitat had decimated the population’. Now the main enemies of this species are pollution, drought and invasive species and the next first step will be “determining the exact distribution area and population density of the species” to understand how to protect it. “There are no species that are not important in ecology. Any change that occurs can make us pass from a state of equilibrium to a state of imbalance and we must not forget that everything is connected in an ecosystem ».

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The story of the cat that came out of nowhere (perhaps from Italy) and got out of a van in Germany

– Captured and killed Stirpe, the ferocious squirrel that terrorized a small town in Wales

– The story of the Ciuffo dog, lost in the Viterbo area and found in France. The owners: “After more than three years he recognized us immediately”

– Two young heroes dive into the crocodile river to rescue a dog that the authorities have ignored

– Here is Negrin, the guardian cat of the Cap de Barbaria lighthouse in Formentera

– The cat Lily, obese abandoned three times, sees the only form of love in the full bowl

– A woman buys a new house and soon realizes she has a cat as a tenant

– The sad story of Will, the dog set on fire without a reason that will forever bear the signs of aggression

– Over 800 budgies taken to an animal shelter in the US: “A shock”

– Farewell to Katjuscha, the last bear in the Berlin zoo

– The quarrel between dog owners ends in bites (between the two women)

– Dog Steve abandoned at the bus stop with a broken leg is now happy with a new family

– So a smart dog finds a way to carry four tires at a time to help his owner

– After 20 years of torture, a bear was rescued from an illegal bile factory in Vietnam

– India, a newborn abandoned on the street survives the cold of the night thanks to the heat of a dog and its puppies

– France, a pack of nine wolves escaped from the cages: four were killed, five anesthetized

– Carolyn Smith’s shocking story: “My dog ​​Mikee was shot, I think I know who did it: be careful!”

– The dog Cupid keeps knocking on the door of his house, but does not know that it has been abandoned by its owners

– Deaf hunting dog and his guide found a home together for Christmas

– Seriously ill dog abandoned on a stake, becomes an actor and finds a home for Christmas

– He was 20 kilos underweight, the abused dog Peter was rescued and looked after: he will soon be ready for adoption

– A man sees a dot on a cliff and immediately realizes that it is a dog in need of help

– They kill a wild boar with rocks and spread the video on the web: three people reported in Cagliari, risk 2 years

– Damiano dei Maneskin helps the cats of the burnt feline oasis: “We’d love to come and visit you”

– Here’s Lucky, the dog that wakes up the man who saved his eye every day