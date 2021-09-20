“Batman”, tonight on tv the cinecomic author signed by Tim Burton

It will air tonight at 21.10 on Mediaset 20 “Batman“, directed by Tim Burton and with protagonists Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. Based on the character of the same name DC Comics, it is the third feature film by the director, the first two, in fact, were “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure“(1985) and”Beetlejuice – Pig sprite“(1988). The film, released in 1989, won the Oscar of 1990 for the category of best scenography given to Anton Furst And Peter Young. In 1992, the sequel titled “Batman – The Return“, Always directed by Tim Burton. The latter film sees in the cast Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer And Christopher Walken.

Plot of “Batman”

The mayor of Gotham City asks the district attorney Harvey Dent (Billy Dee Williams) and the commissioner James Gordon (Pat Hingle) to stop crime run by Carl Grissom (Jack Palance). He thinks about helping the police Batman, a man disguised as a bat endowed with great intellect and great fighting prowess. One night, Grissom sends his right arm Jack Napier (Jack Nicholson) in the chemical industry AXIS with the excuse of stealing some documents on his behalf. The reality however is that Carl wants to punish him for his infidelity and hires a corrupt cop to shoot him on sight. However, the operation is interrupted by Batman which accidentally drops Jack in a tank of chemical waste.

Shortly after, Jack, who survived the accident but was disfigured, undergoes cosmetic surgery. The operation, however, only partially succeeds, as it leaves him green hair, pale skin and red lips to compose a disturbing smile. Maddened by the sight of his face, Jack change name to Joker and decides to take revenge on all the inhabitants of Gotham City. While in, Vicky Vale (Kim Basinger), a beautiful photo reporter, establishes a love relationship with Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), the man behind the bat costume. The return of Jack in action it will intertwine not only with the life of Batman, but also with that of Vicky.

A real cinecomic of the author

The film marks a definitive turning point in cinecomic since Tim Burton he decides to ignore the previous film and television versions of the superhero, as well as the reference prototypes that had always inspired directors grappling with a comic book character. The director tells the story in grotesque and fantastic tones, removing the parody reading that was previously done about the bat man. Therefore, it is thanks to him that we now have a new way of seeing cine-comics in the cinema. This cinecomic has the typical characteristics of the cinema of Tim Burton: from freaks characters to those who find it hard to integrate into society (just think of Bruce Wayne), up to the dark tones typical of Burton. The film “Batman“, In short, it is a must for those who love cine-comics and the unique poetics of the director born in Burbank.

Jacky Debach

Loading... Advertisements

Follow us on

Facebook, Instagram, Metro, Metropolitan Magazine

Adv