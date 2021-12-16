Batman v Superman, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill joke about the old “Sad Affleck” meme

More than five years after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the two protagonists of the film are both engaged in the promotion of their new projects: Henry Cavill is about to debut in The Witcher 2, while with The Tender Bar we will soon see Ben Affleck at the cinema. The latter joked with George Clooney, director of the film.

The two actors still remember a meme, which went viral at the time of Batman v Superman, renamed “Sad Affleck”: the photo, taken during a press conference, showed a Ben Affleck with his eyes apparently lost in the void, with a tormented air.

Thanks to Fox 5 Washington DC, the two actors were able to exchange a greeting from a distance during their respective promotional endeavors, and they hinted at that very old meme.

“Don’t let go while you’re talking to Henry” he suggested Ben Affleck, “because they’ll zoom in on you and play a Simon & Garfunkel song, and you’ll never get out of it.”

Henry Cavill, for his part, he welcomed the message from his colleague with a laugh, adding: “Hello to Ben Affleck too. I’m a huge fan of his.”

A few weeks ago we listened to Gal Gadot’s revelations about his theft from the set of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ben Affleck will return to take on the role of Batman in The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti.