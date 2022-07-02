Batman Villains Enter the Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Per

The South Newsroom | July 1, 2022

Just like in the movie, the series will show John and Jane Smith, a seemingly ordinary couple who hide only one secret from each other. (Photo: Reproduction)

🔊 Listen to this news by clicking here

The production of the spinoff series of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” added three new additions to its cast: actress Micaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and two “Batman” villains, John Turturro and Paul Dano.

Their characters have not been revealed, but they are joined by Maya Erskine (star and creator of “PEN15”) and Donald Glover (star and creator of “Atlanta”), who will play the title spy couple – famously played in the movies by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Just like in the movie, the series will show John and Jane Smith, a seemingly ordinary couple who hide only one secret from each other. The two are hired assassins for rival companies and the truth only comes to light when they are unknowingly assigned to kill the other.

In addition to acting, Glover is writing the screenplay with Francesca Sloane, who works with the actor on “Atlanta” and is introduced as the project’s co-creator.

The studio in charge is New Regency, responsible for the 2005 film, in partnership with Amazon Studios. The series, which will be made available by Amazon Prime Video, does not yet have a premiere date.

Back All Varieties