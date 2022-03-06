Batman vs Superman on TF1: An Insane Amount of Henry Cavill Lines

In “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” airing tonight on TF1, Ben Affleck suits up as Batman for the first time and takes on a financially curious Superman in his stripes…

Batman v Superman, released in 2016, continued the story of the Man of Steel, also known as Superman, who was introduced by Henry Cavill. IThe Zack Snyder movie that heralded the showdown.stars game Among the great DC superheroes, they have been the subject of multiple attacks and bad reviews, both by the press and by a part of the public.

While it continued to run parallel to a very good run at the box office, the film was deemed too dark, too dangerous, and at times incoherent, putting off many fans and earning several raids. It was also Ben Affleck’s first foray into the Batman heavy suit and Gal Gadot’s debut as Wonder Woman, even before he had his own movie.

Oddly enough, despite being the main title of the film, Superman is late, if only by the number of his lines, in a film that is still 2 hours and 33 minutes on the clock.

Reddit user by name coldI, if you will, enjoyed writing all of Henry Cavill’s lines in the movie, scene after scene. To conclude that he only had 43 lines in the movie. And even, to be more precise, 42, except for the character’s scream at the end.

In each of his scenes, Superman doesn’t release more than five lines, and only some scenes have just two extra lines… If the cinema has apparently given the great characters very little to talk about (Terminator in the first film, for example), or even completely silent (Jean-Louis Trentinant in the Western masterpiece The Great Silence), I am not sure that this economy of dialogue in batman versus superman Henry Cavill helped a lot to form his character…