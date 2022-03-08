Batman: Zoë Kravitz is open to a crossover with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

The Batman Weekend 85% was hugely successful at the box office, and in addition to the fact that fans were captivated by the new version of the superhero played by Robert Pattinson, they were also very happy with the interpretation of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, which had a great importance within the plot. And he wasn’t just a supporting character.

Kravitz’s version of Catwoman joins a list of DC Comics characters that have had great adaptations, such as Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, who despite being introduced in Suicide Squad – A critically divided film, 25% was praised for perfectly capturing the essence of the villain/anti-heroine, and it showed in her next two appearances in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – 75% and The Suicide Squad – 91%.

Although it is known that Batman is a new cinematic universe and separate from the universe to which Robbie’s Harley Quinn belongs, fans can always dream of a crossover where we see her with Zoe Kravitz like Cat Woman. In a recent interview with Capital FMthe also actress of X-Men: First Generation – 87% answered the following about the potential crossover:

No one has mentioned it but honestly making this movie was intense and difficult shooting undercover I think we were pleasantly surprised to have finished this one but that would be great I think his version of that character is so badass and funny and I would watch that movie.

Despite the wishes of fans and actresses, we may never see that crossover, since Robbie is in another cinematic universe, and according to a recent rumor from Giant Freakin Robotdirector Matt Reeves wants Anya Taylor-Joy to bring Harley Quinn to life in his cinematic universe.

Initially Batman It was going to be part of the DC cinematic universe, also known as DCEU (DC Extended Universe), with a script developed by Ben Affleck, who would also serve as director and protagonist. As soon as Reeves came on board to replace Affleck as director, he decided he wanted to do something different, not dependent on an existing cinematic universe. The result was Batmanand everything indicates that it was worth it, as critics and fans have given the film good ratings.

This version of Batman differs from previous adaptations in several ways, with Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being darker and more depressed than Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s, and more realistic overall. The tape succeeded in being different from what was presented before, and in offering something just as interesting and attractive. Batman is an iconic character and has marked several generations, pleasing fans is difficult, but Batman he has achieved it.

It is expected that after this first installment we will have at least two sequels, and there are no plans for crossovers like the one proposed to Kravitz in the interview, since recently the director Matt Reeves was questioned on the subject when asked about a possible crossover with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and this is what he said to TotalFilm:

I was finishing the Planet of the Apes movies when I first arrived [a Batman], in 2017. It has been five years of preparation. When I was working and getting into the script, Joker hadn’t come out yet. I didn’t know what Joker was or what he was going to be. I noticed [Guasón] once we were really into [Batman]and the fact that they were grounding things in a way that was reminiscent of things that we were doing, that wasn’t planned, Joker was always meant to be a very specific standalone thing that Joaquin and Todd were doing [Phillips]. There was never really any discussion about the crossover.

