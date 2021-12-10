Batmobile with Jennifer Lopez, the dream of Italian motorists

If you could choose which one self drive everyday, which one would you choose? No budget limits or imagination. Well, your answer will probably be there Batmobile, or the Aston Martin DB5 of James Bond or the DeLorean taken directly from Back to the Future.

To say it is a survey carried out by Waze to make a picture of the tastes and habits of Italian motorists and others, to understand how and why they travel by car and what they hate most while traveling. Here are the results.

Happy but not too happy

For many enthusiasts, driving is a rewarding experience, which gives happiness, especially if the journey includes scenic roads in particularly exciting cars. Nothing new for sure, but what vote do the Italians give theirs driving experience? The average is 7 out of 10, a not exaggerated happiness and below the world average, equal to 8 out of 10.

The happier motorists? Those of Brazil and Mexico. Speaking of age groups, those between 35 and 44 years are the most happy to sit behind the wheel, while if you are between 45 and 54 years it is easy that you do not like driving that much.

But happiness depends not only on the view but also on those around us, and if there is traffic the level of stress increases significantly. Yet, according to the survey conducted by Waze, despite the clichés, 53% of Italian motorists said they wait patiently that the cars in front of them move, therefore without resorting to honking or unkind calls to proceed.

A practice that, however, is the most followed among licensed between the ages of 23 and 34. This of course does not mean that most Italians love traffic, on the contrary: 35% of the interviewees would give up any type of alcohol in order to live in a world without traffic jams.

Then there is the question of finding a parking space, a practice certainly not loved by the vast majority of motorists. In this case the experience seems to help, with the 55-64 age group being the champion of parallel parking, while the “S” one is the most hated by young people between 18 and 24 years old.

The journey of dreams

Going back to the beginning, the Batmobile represents the forbidden dream of the Italians, but we need to understand which one, if the one based on Lincoln Futura from Adam West’s Batman or the more recent Tumblr led by Christian Bale. Of course, with all those gadgets, traffic would no longer be a problem. Same goes for James Bond’s well-equipped Aston Martin DB5, followed by the DeLorean protagonist of the Back to the Future saga.

And speaking of dream gadgets, one cannot fail to mention KITT by Supercar, the favorite car in the 35-44 age group (the children of the 80s and the morning series), while the youngest look to video games and go -Super Mario karts as an ideal way to get around.

Regardless of the medium, most Italian women would choose to make the trip truly special Lady Gaga as a passenger, women would instead take aboard Jennifer Lopez, the latter the world’s favorite female celebrity, while Elon Musk is the male one.