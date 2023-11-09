Bats could hold the secret to a better, longer human life

In Linfa Wang’s ideal world, all humans would be a little more bat-like.

Wang, a biochemist and zoonotic disease expert at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, has no illusions about people flitting through the sky or echolocating to find the best burger in town. The point is “not live like a bat,” Wang told me, but to draw inspiration from its strange physiology to improve the quality, or even the length, of human life. You may not look at it, but bats, Wang said, are “the healthiest mammals on Earth.”

That thought might be difficult to reconcile with the recent history of bats. Over the past three decades (from 1994, when the Hendra virus jumped to humans, to 2019, when SARS-CoV-2 emerged), at least half a dozen of the most devastating viral epidemics known to have recently jumped to people from wildlife have had their effect. most likely origins in bats. But the bats themselves rarely, if ever, seem to get sick. Ebola, Nipah, Marburg and various coronaviruses do not seem to worry them; Some bats can survive encounters with rabies, which, if left untreated in humans, has a mortality rate close to 100 percent. “They have evolved mechanisms to limit disease damage,” says Emma Teeling, a bat biologist at University College Dublin, who collaborates with Wang.

The creatures’ apparent ability to defy death goes even further. Some nectar-eating species spend years raising their blood sugar levels enough to send a human into a hyperglycemic coma, and yet those bats never seem to develop what we would call diabetes. Others have been documented surviving up to 41 years in the wild (nearly 10 times longer than mammals their size are generally expected to live) while avoiding cancer and fertility declines.

Wang and Teeling, along with several colleagues, recently received a $13 million grant from the European Research Council to try to better understand the biology behind these wacky abilities and how they might help other creatures. (And they certainly aren’t the only ones trying to figure it out.) Wang’s team, as he likes to happily boast, has already put some of their ideas to the test by genetically engineering a healthier, more tolerant “bat-mouse.” to diseases. .” He and his colleagues are still years away from creating any type of bat. personBut they are confident that this line of thinking could one day serve as the basis for new treatments for humans: fighting diabetes, mitigating infectious diseases, and perhaps even prolonging life expectancy.

The key to bat health appears to be flight, or at least the effects it evolving the flight has taken on the body of the bat. Flight, for all its advantages, is one of the most energy-consuming transportation options: when bats fly, their metabolism can accelerate up to 15 or 16 times above its resting state; your heart rate may rise above 1,000 beats per minute; Their body temperature can exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit, effectively plunging the animals into a state of epic fever. If you applied all of that to virtually any other mammal, its body would likely be overwhelmed by the fire of extreme inflammation, the toxic byproducts of its metabolism effectively disintegrating cells.

To cope with this self-destructive form of locomotion, bats have evolved two essential safeguards. First, they are extraordinarily good at maintaining bodily Zen. Even when pushed to extreme efforts, bats’ bodies don’t swell as much, perhaps in part because they lack some of the molecular machinery that sets those systems in motion. Which means that bats simply accumulate less damage when their bodies become stressed. And for any damage that does When this happens, bats have a second trick: Their cells appear to be unusually efficient at cleaning and repairing, quickly putting together fragments of broken DNA.

Those strategies, Wang and Teeling told me, have not only made flying a piece of cake for bats. They also mitigate other types of bodily harm. Cancer tends to appear after errors appear in particular parts of our genetic code. And, molecularly speaking, aging is basically what happens to the body as it accumulates a lifetime of cellular wear and tear. In a sense, stress is just stress: the root causes of these chronic health problems overlap with the increased taxes of leakage. Therefore, solutions that keep the bat’s body functioning smoothly in the air can address problems throughout its life. While humans get worse at repairing damage with age, bats’ ability improves, Teeling told me.

All of this may also help explain why bats are such hospitable hosts for pathogens that can kill us. Many of the most dangerous cases of infectious diseases are caused by the body’s excessive inflammatory response; That reaction may pose a greater threat than any damage a pathogen itself can cause to cells. Many of our defenses are like bombs planted in our territory: capable of killing invaders, yes, but at great cost to ourselves. Bats have such a high threshold for causing inflammation that many viruses appear capable of inhabiting their tissues without causing that degree of destruction. In laboratory experiments, bats have been given so much virus that their tissues become saturated (about 10 million units of Ebola virus per milliliter of serum, or 10 million units of MERS coronavirus per gram of lung), and The researchers were still unable to detect serious health problems in the bats. In fact, bats and their viruses have struck “an immunological detainee,” says Tony Schountz, a bat immunologist at Colorado State University.

These astronomical levels of viruses are not the preferred state of bats. Bats’ bodies also happen to be very good at controlling viral replication early on. Part of the reason seems to be that, in the bodies of certain species of bats, parts of their antiviral defense system “are always activated,” Wang told me. “I call them ‘battle-ready.'” So when a pathogen does When it appears, it crashes into a host that is already packed with powerful proteins, ready to block parts of the viral life cycle, preventing the microbe from getting out of control.

The problem here is that viruses have caught on to the bats’ tricks and evolved to be more forceful as they try to infiltrate and replicate inside those well-defended cells, and then spread between them. And that bat-caliber offensive may be excessive in a human who lacks the same shields, says Cara Brook, a disease ecologist at the University of Chicago. That could help explain why so many bat viruses hit us so hard. Combine that show of force with our difficulties controlling our own inflammation, and what might have been a trivial infection for a bat can turn into total chaos for a person.

One of Wang’s main ideas for addressing this type of host-pathogen mismatch is to use drugs to make our inflammatory responses a little more mutated, that is, a little more like those of bats. That option is especially intriguing, he told me, because it could also reduce the risk of autoimmune diseases, perhaps even forest aging, or certain types of chronic metabolic diseases. His bat mouse, which was engineered to express a particular bat gene that suppresses inflammation, is an experiment with that principle, and it seemed to work better against the flu, SARS-CoV-2, and even gout crystals.

But the idea of ​​dampening inflammation isn’t exactly new: Our medical arsenal has included steroids and other immune-modulating drugs for decades. They all have their limits and drawbacks, and a treatment specifically inspired by bats would likely be subject to the same caveats, says Arinjay Banerjee, a bat virologist and immunologist at the University of Saskatchewan. Inflammation, as harmful as it may be, is an essential defense. Any medication that modifies it, especially one taken long term, should prevent damage to too much while avoiding the risk of is not sufficient. And ultimately, humans just aren’t bats. If a bat’s defense is introduced into a human body, it may not work as researchers expect, says Hannah Frank, a bat immunologist at Tulane University. To really see bat-like benefits in people, we will most likely need more than one treatment that activates more than one physiological dial, Banerjee told me.

Although many researchers are learning about bats, the gaps in their knowledge remain huge. What is observed in one of the more than 1,400 species of bats may not be true for another. Additionally, bat physiology is different enough from ours that no one can say precisely what optimal health looks like for them, Frank told me. Although bats rarely die from their viruses, those infections may still be taking a toll that researchers haven’t yet appreciated, Brook told me. Bats aren’t the only carriers of intriguing viruses, either. Rodents also carry many deadly pathogens without getting sick, as Schountz points out. They are not the only mammals that live in extremes, either. Naked mole rats endure low-oxygen conditions; Seals must cope with crushing organ pressures when submerged. Like flight, these adaptations may have reset immunity in yet incalculable ways.

However, bats certainly have more to offer us than many people realize. Following an outbreak of the Hendra virus in Australia years ago, “even a politician said: Let’s bomb the bats”Wang told me. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic also sparked calls to cull bats; It was even reported that some animals were burned in their shelters. “I still don’t want a bat as a pet,” Wang told me. But if his findings continue to pay off, maybe one day people will associate bats less with the diseases we don’t want to get from them and more with the healthy traits we do. we want.