Battered emerging markets are already primed for a US recession.

Emerging markets are well positioned to weather a US recession and may even draw investors to them.

That’s the message from money managers including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, even as fears of a contraction in the world’s largest economy spark a rush into Treasuries and other haven assets. Beyond the short-term turmoil, they say, developing nations will be cushioned by cheap valuations, higher yields, faster growth and, above all, a resurgent China.

That sounds like a tall order given the current scale of losses in emerging markets. Stocks and bonds have been hit by the steepest decline since the 1990s, while currencies are suffering their worst losses on record, surpassing even the Covid rout of 2020. And Argentine assets are primed for increased scrutiny. following the sudden resignation of Economy Minister Martín Guzmán on Saturday.

So why do investors expect the developing world to show resilience when a US recession strikes?

The historic defeat in emerging markets sows seeds of superior performance.

“We may be close to peak pessimism,” said Oliver Harvey, who heads currency research for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America at Deutsche Bank. “There are reasons to think that emerging market performance could hold up better than in past recessions, including very low foreign ownership of local assets, a relatively high starting point for interest rates, and cheap valuations.”

History shows that mere expectations of economic trouble in the US cause an early sell-off in emerging markets and leave them low in value when the downturn hits. For example, the US only emerged from the so-called Great Recession in June 2009, but emerging market stocks and bonds bottomed in October 2008, even before the Federal Reserve began quantitative easing.

This time, the sell-off in emerging markets started in the first quarter of 2021, a full year before it started in developed markets.

“Emerging market assets are cheap relative to history and relative to their developed market peers,” Ninety One’s Grant Webster, Werner Gey van Pittius and Peter Kent wrote in an email. “Current valuations suggest a mild recession It already has a price and that a hard recession, while not our base case, is not far from having a price.”

stimulus nation

Of all the factors investors say would minimize the impact of a shrinking US economy, none ranks higher than China. They are betting on a rebound in the world’s second-biggest economy in the second half as the government gradually eases Covid restrictions and policymakers ease monetary tightening.

“If China continues to grow reasonably well, it could partially mitigate fears of a recession in the United States or Europe,” said Claudia Calich, head of emerging markets debt at M&G Investments. “While there are still potential macroeconomic headwinds and some of the weaker countries may face difficulties, prices and valuations have already adjusted very significantly and many of the negatives are already priced in.”

Some doubt that China can play an outsized role in shielding emerging economies from a US recession.

“A recovery in China from the Covid-zero-related shutdown would certainly be helpful,” said Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global currency and interest rate research at Goldman Sachs Group AG. “I doubt it will fully shield emerging markets from adverse effects, but it would mitigate the impact.”

growth differential

While countries dependent on exports to the US and Europe, as well as those with weak external balances and low real yields, will remain vulnerable, commodity exporters could be protected by demand from China, which is the largest buyer, Tai Hui said. Chief Asia Market Strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Growth in developing economies will continue to outpace that of the US, providing support for local currencies, according to Deutsche Bank. Still, the picture is diversified. While growth risks are rising in countries such as the Czech Republic and Chile, the outlook is strong in economies such as Poland and recoveries continue in South Africa and Mexico, the bank said.

Overall, economists surveyed by Bloomberg project that the rate at which emerging markets are growing faster than developed markets will more than double to 2.5 percentage points in 2023. If the US should go

“A widespread emerging market recession is not our baseline, even if our colleagues expect one in the US,” Harvey said.