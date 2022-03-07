batteries, stands and bases for Apple’s small “smart” speaker

Although Amazon and Google are at the forefront of more accessible home automation with their voice assistants and “smart” speakers, Apple also has its own system and software to make our home a little more “futuristic”. HomeKit, Siri and the HomePod mini are the building blocks for control lights, TVs and sensors with your voice.

The HomePod mini is the only “smart” speaker officially sold by Apple after discontinuing the original a few months ago. Although it does not have as powerful and rich a sound as the one announced in 2017, it is much cheaper, the sound experience is not bad at all and it has a quite elegant design available in multiple colors.

As is customary with most Apple products, there are several accessories available designed for the HomePod mini with which to adapt it to our tastes or needs. These are some of the most recommended accessories for the Apple speaker.

Accessories for HomePod mini

Mission Battery Base





The HomePod mini is a speaker that must be plugged into a power outlet to work. Apple has not provided it with a built-in battery to transport it around the house or take it outside (although it does require a Wi-Fi connection to work). However, with the Mission battery base (54.99 euros) you can enjoy music away from a power outlet for about nine hours. It features a built-in cable management system and quick, tool-less, seconds installation.

Mission Battery Base for HomePod Mini (Black)

Spigen Silicone Fit Foundation





If music is played at a high volume, it can cause nasty vibes. This Spigen base (14.99 euros) has been designed to absorb them and its finish is matte and smooth, available in both black and white. The HomePod mini is slightly tilted for easier manual control and has a cutout for cable access.

Spigen Silicone Fit Designed for HomePod Mini Stand Home Pod Mini Speaker Holder Mount Bracket – Black

Case for HomePod mini





The appearance of the HomePod mini is quite striking with its mesh exterior design. But if you are worried about possible blows and you don’t mind “hiding” it, this cover (16.19 euros) has been created to protect it from bumps and falls. It is made of silicone and the protection is complete, having a slight elevation at the top to be able to use the touch panel.

AWINNER Compatible with Homepod Mini Colorful Case (Orange)

Wall mount for HomePod mini





If you would like to place the HomePod mini on the wall, this bracket (12.99 euros) allows it and is designed specifically for this “smart” speaker. Count with one cable management system: wrap the cable around the reel and hide it in the back of the mount, thus saving space and keeping everything well organized. In addition, there is no need to drill holes or place screws, since the weight is supported by the plug.

Molitececool Wall Mount for Homepod Mini, Sturdy, Space-Saving, Excellent Tangle-Free Cable Management

Travel Case for HomePod mini





The HomePod mini is fairly compact in size compared to the original, making it easier to carry around. If you take it with you when you change residence or go on vacationthis travel bag (16.99 euros) is rigid on the outside and padded on the inside. With high quality EVA, it provides resistance to shocks and falls. The interior is made of soft white velvet to prevent scratches.

Travel Case for Apple HomePod Mini Smart Audio Dustproof Shockproof EVA Hard Case

