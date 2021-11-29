Business

Batteries, the hot titles according to algorithms and artificial intelligence From FinanciaLounge

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read


© Reuters. Batteries, the hot titles according to algorithms and artificial intelligence

The interest around the battery sector continues to grow: here are the best positioned companies according to the analysis of FinScience

Electric cars, innovative devices, internet or things and renewable sources are just some of the macro-trends that, in order to grow, need a fundamental element: batteries. Whether they are the most established lithium batteries or the new sodium batteries, technological progress is advancing thanks to increasingly efficient and versatile energy storage systems. It is no coincidence that this week’s “hot” topic reported by FinScience through the work carried out by artificial intelligence algorithms is precisely that of batteries.

THE FINSCIENCE ANALYSIS

A company specializing in Artificial Intelligence algorithms and alternative data analysis for the investment sector, FinScience sifts through about 1.5 million web pages on 35 thousand different domains. The content of these pages is extracted, interpreted and analyzed to identify valuable information until identified the trending theme among the 100 followed and, through a qualitative analysis, select the most interesting companies within the trend. Thereafter, the analysis is shared every week with FinanciaLounge.com …

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ita, the crew asks the “wrong” passenger to put the baggage in the hold. The (very hard) reaction of the company

3 weeks ago

Dietrofront on the 110% superbonus – ItaliaOggi.it

3 weeks ago

The single network hypothesis is back with Open Fiber. And Telecom raises its head

3 weeks ago

Credit transfer and invoice discount for all building bonuses: the concessions to come

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button