battery life, loading times and more in new information – Nerd4.life

New information emerges about Steam Deck based on comments from developers already dealing with Valve’s portable “console” devkit, particularly regarding battery life, charging times and a sort of “quick resume” currently under study, in addition to ergonomics.

One developer remained anonymous gave some impressions to Boiling Steam, concerning the aspects in question of the new device by Valve: according to what emerged, the battery life currently stands among the 2 and 5 hours of use, with a value that also varies significantly according to the intensity of use of the APU at the base of the hardware.

For now, it appears that the duration still hovers between the two extremes of 2 and 5 hours, but there is still time for further optimization and subsequent measurements.

Regarding the loading times from microSD, it appears that these are “indistinguishable from those required by an SSD”, although no precise measurement has been made in this regard.

The possible possibility of resume the game at all times, as a sort of quick resume but focused on the game you are currently using: apparently this option is “in the works”, so it does not seem to be available at the moment but it should be in the final version of the system software.

The developer was also asked for a comparison with Nintendo Switch, to which he replied from an ergonomic point of view: “It’s more comfortable during longer sessions, the placement of the keys is good. Being wider than the Switch helps weight distribution and the feeling of balance,” he said. reported the anonymous developer. In recent days it has emerged that Steam Deck is compatible with 80 of Steam’s top 100 games and that Valve does not believe there will be any other delays.