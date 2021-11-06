battery results 6 November. Benedetta Pilato stands out in the 50 breaststroke, Paltrinieri and the 4 × 50 sl mixed in the Final – OA Sport

Penultimate day of batteries atAquatic Palace in Kazan (Russia), seat of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships. In the Russian plant there are many interesting races that are worth analyzing.

White water right from the start with the 50 male breaststroke. Nicolò Martinenghi he warmed up the engines, obtaining the chrono of 25 ″ 83 (2nd time of the overall) and preceded only by the Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich (25 ″ 53). Very fast heats due to internal competition in the Italian and Russian home and with Fabio Scozzoli who in 25 ″ 95 (fourth) was the second Italian on the list. Then eliminated Alessandro Pinzuti (26 ″ 21, sixth) e Federico Poggio (26 ″ 76, 15 °). In the women’s 200 freestyle nothing to do for Sara Franceschi: the Tuscan, not a specialist in this distance, did not go beyond the 30th time of 2’01 ″ 21 in the ranking commanded by the Dutch Marrit Steenbergen (1’54 ″ 80).

Russian dominance in the heats of the 200 backstones, with three hosts in front of everyone. The Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov he preceded everyone with a time of 1’51 ″ 46 in front of Aleksei Tkachev (1’51 ″ 51) ea Grigory Tarasevich (1’51 ″ 96). The latter, due to the rule of internal selection, has been eliminated. Fifth time for Lorenzo Mora (1’52 ″ 73) and eleventh for Michele Lamberti (1’54 ″ 45), both qualified for the semifinals.

Snapshot of pride for Benedetta Pilato which, eliminated in the 100 breaststroke, was the best this morning in the 50 (specialty in which it holds the title and European record). 29 ″ 62 the time trial of the Apulian, however far from 28 ″ 81 of last year. Benny preceded Arianna Castiglioni (29 ″ 75) and the Finnish Ida Hulkko (29 ″ 87), fifth and always out for the fight inside the national team Martina Carraro (29 ″ 94). Further back Francesca Fangio (16th in 30 ″ 80, author of her staff).

Italy against Russia in full swing in the men’s 100 freestyle heats. Kliment Kolesnikov he achieved the best time of 45 ″ 88 ahead of Alessandro Miressi (46 ″ 00) and to the two Russians Vladislav Grinev (46 ″ 00) e Aleksandr Shchegolev (46 ″ 38). Selection made, therefore, in the two teams with Lorenzo Zazzeri (sixth in 46 ″ 67), second Italian on the list. Eliminated Vladimir Morozov (eighth in 46 ″ 75) for what has been done by teammates like Shchegolev. The same holds true for Leonardo Deplano (eleventh in 46 ″ 98). He did not start in this test Thomas Ceccon due to a particularly dense calendar of competitions.

Ceccon who in fact participated in the beating of the gods 100 mixed, realizing the fourth time of 52 ″ 51 in the specialty where the Greek Andreas Vazaios (gold in the 200 medley) was the fastest in 52 ″ 10 to precede Marco Orsi (52 ″ 27). In evidence Elena Di Liddo and Silvia Di Pietro in the heats of the 50 butterfly women, with the fourth time (25 ″ 37) and the fourth time (25 ″ 44). For the Apulian this is the personal best equaled to a hundredth over a distance in which the Swede Sarah Sjoestroem (25 ″ 14) wanted to dictate the law immediately. They did not take part in the race Ilaria Bianchi And Costanza Cocconcelli.

Final qualification for the Italian mixed 4 × 50 freestyle: They deplore (21 ″ 62), Filippo Megli (21 ″ 93), Chiara Tarantino (24 ″ 45) e Cocconcelli (24 ″ 42) have printed the fourth time in the overall ranking (1’32 ″ 42) commanded by Russia (1’30 ″ 22). In the afternoon we will see a different formation and we will try to do the best possible.

To complete the picture the 800 freestyle men in which the German Florian Wellbrock confirmed to enjoy a great condition. The Teutonic, gold in the 1500s, reached the plate with the best reference of 7’38 ″ 05 in front of his compatriot Sven Schwarz (7’39 ″ 07) ea Gregorio Paltrinieri (7’39 ″ 22). A performance in control for Greg, aware of having an opponent in better shape than him in the continental review. It is true that in tomorrow’s Final (6:18 pm Italian time) the blue will try as usual. It will not be present in the final act, however, Domenico Acerenza: the Lucanian with the 11th time of 7’47 ″ 36 failed to hit the target, remaining 4 ″ away from his staff.

Photo: LaPresse