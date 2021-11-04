battery results November 3. Super Zazzeri, immediately excellent Paltrinieri – OA Sport

The second day of competitions of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming opened this morning. In the’Aquatic Palace in Kazan (Russia) many emotions and white water, as they say. Let’s go and tell what happened.

In the women’s 200 backstroke the reigning champion Margherita Panziera under management he obtained the fourth time of the overall in 2’06 ″ 64. The blue, winning his last heat, is expected to confirm his title, but he will have to pay particular attention to the Dutchman Kira Toussaint (2’06 ″ 17), great interpreter of the 50s and 100s and very skilled at interpreting this distance in the 25-meter pool. We will also meet again in the semifinals Federica Toma who, swimming abundantly his own personnel (2’07 ″ 76, 12ma), will try to improve further in the afternoon to center the access in the final act. Nothing to do instead for Erika Gaetani (2’08 ″ 48, 16ma), excluded by the internal selection rule.

It was understood yesterday in the 4 × 50 sl silver men relay that Lorenzo Zazzeri he is in good condition and in the heats of the 50s a confirmation has arrived. The class ’94 of the Bel Paese scored the best time ever of 20 “92 (net personal best, given the 21” 32 accreditation), the only one to break the 21 “barrier, preceding the Dutchman Thom De Boer (21 ″ 02) and Hungarian Szebasztián Szabó (21 ″ 02). With the seventh time a good one Marco Orsi (21 ″ 23), which prevailed in the challenge between the homegrown walls given the findings of Alessandro Miressi (21 ″ 41, 14 °) and of Leonardo Deplano (21 ″ 47, 16 °). Not to pull your hair out the performance of Ilaria Bianchi and of Alessia Polieri in the heats of the 200 butterfly, taking into account the eighth (2’11 ″ 24) and the thirteenth time (2’13 ″ 29). Given only the two heats, it is plausible to think that the athletes have not pushed 100% having the certainty of being in the semifinals and from there try everything to be part of the Final. For the record, the best time was for the Russian Svetlana Chimrova in 2’05 ″ 63, which certainly did not discount.

In the batteries of the 100 frog Nicolò Martinenghi, Olympic bronze, got the second time of the morning overall in 56 ″ 39 (his personal). A consistent proof of the Lombard who, however, will have to beware of an unleashed one Ilya Shymanovich (56 ″ 04) and from the Dutch Arno Kamminga (56 ″ 42), candidates like him to occupy the podium. It will try to fit in Fabio Scozzoli who in 56 ″ 93 placed fifth in the overall ranking, showing a good condition. Eliminated for the aforementioned regulation of internal selection Alessandro Pinzuti (57 ″ 58, ninth) e Federico Poggio (58 ″ 38, 23 °).

Good signs have also come from Costanza Cocconcelli who with a time of 59 ″ 30 broke the ticket for the semi-finals of the 100 mixed with the sixth place in the general classification, led by the Swede Sarah Sjoestroem (58 ″ 65). Even more convincing is the performance of the mixed 4 × 50 men who with the ‘reserve’ quartet formed by Lorenzo Mora (23 ″ 21), Poggio (26 ″ 86), Thomas Ceccon (21 ″ 99) and Deplano (20 ″ 92) achieved the second time of 1’32 ″ 98 behind only Russia (1’32 ″ 69).

To complete the picture, Gregorio Paltrinieri rang the bell, achieving the best match of the 1500 freestyle heats of 14’27 ″ 35, ahead of his great rival Florian Wellbrock (14’29 ″ 59) and an excellent Domenico Acerenza (14’32 ″ 56), author of his staff. In the Final tomorrow will be a good duel between the Carpi and the German.

Photo: LaPresse