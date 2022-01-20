Battery swap: the Chinese believe it

THE PANACEA OF ALL EVILS? – The Chinese group CATL, one of the world’s first manufacturers of electric car batteries, through its subsidiary CAES launched EVOGUE, a battery swap solution (battery swap) that “can solve the problems of range anxiety, difficult refueling and the high total cost of ownership of electric cars“. An ambitious program that aims to overcome the failures of the past and which focuses on the separation between vehicle and battery, with the latter considered as a shared item. Heart and soul of the project is the Choco-SEB (Swapping Electric Block) whose name is self-explanatory, given that it is a battery that looks like a bar of chocolate. It was developed specifically for battery sharing and promises high energy density and minimalist design. The energy density by weight reaches 160 Wh / kg and an energy density by volume of 325 Wh / liter; the promised range is about 200 km and these batteries can cover vehicles of segments up to C and even light commercial vehicles.

HOW MANY TABLETS? – They are not amazing values, but the modularity helps a lot: the Choco-SEB they are indeed rentable in more than one example depending on the use of the vehicle. A “tablet” is enough and advances in the daily use of the city while by inserting three of them you can face journeys of a certain commitment. The reasoning is that most motorists think of electric vehicles with large batteries to alleviate range anxiety, but usually 10-20% of their capacity is enough for daily use. As a result, many pay a high (and almost irrecoverable) price for one skill that is rarely needed. The vehicles designed for the Choco-SEB still support charging on board the vehicle and are compatible with both slow and rapid charging at the columns.

CHANGE IN A MINUTE – The battery replacement station is intended for ahigh compatibility with various types of vehicle and the ability to adapt to various needs. Its surface is equivalent to three parking spaces and can store up to 48 Choco-SEBs; the promise of replacing a single battery pack in one minute should ensure fully charged batteries at all times and without long waits. The system, which will initially be launched in 10 Chinese cities, then provides for different types of exchange stations to adapt to the climate of all regions of the world. EVOGO and its manufacturer CAES intend to close the loop of the value chain connected to the battery life cycle: development, production, use, reuse and disposal.

WILL IT BE THE RIGHT FORMULA? – The idea behind the battery swap it makes sense: cars will be lighter and cheaper, performance anxiety could become a memory and raw materials will be better exploited. However, the memory of the failure of Better Place, a company that focused on battery swap and which perhaps arrived too ahead of its time (here to know more). More timely, because it arrives in a more mature market, is the project of the Nio, which will install a series of battery swap stations in Norway to coincide with the launch of its ES8 SUV (here to know more). Then we mention the network Gogoro in Taiwan (pictured above), dedicated to electric scooters: the batteries are easy to handle and light and some compatible scooters can even use two for greater autonomy. The GoStations for swap are now more than 2,000 and this year their number could exceed that of petrol stations. The system for the scooters of the Silence, active in some Spanish cities, including Barcelona.