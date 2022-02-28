Battery was one of Valve’s top priorities when designing the Steam Deck

When you consider the purchase of a portable console, One of the aspects that you may be most interested in evaluating is the duration of its battery.. After all, if it doesn’t last long, its appeal as a portable device suffers considerably.

The battery as one of the great priorities

At Valve they have always been very aware of this and now both Greg Coomer and Jay Shaw, two of the main people responsible for Steam Deckhave explained how to maximize the battery of the machine was one of his main priorities when designing it.

“We put as much battery as we possibly could into a device this size considering everything else that had to fitCoomer explained. “So you know, obviously we wanted all the drums we could fit.

“Really We didn’t talk too much about making the battery vary between the different versions of the Steam Deck. when we consider what things might differ between models. We mostly talk about other things. We considered memory, but we didn’t have a variety of APUs to choose from, so it wasn’t an option to have had a different performance in this regard.”

In fact, Shaw also comments that having a more powerful device would have meant needing a bigger battery.something that would have ended up affecting the design of the product, making it bigger, uncomfortable and less ergonomic, which went against what they intended to create with this laptop.

Steam Deck already on sale, but with long queues

Steam Deck is already on sale and offers us the possibility of playing a wide variety of games from our Steam library in portable format. There are three different models with different technical specifications and you can make your reservation from their official website, although we warn you that shipments to new buyers will not be made until the second half of the year. You can know everything about her in our special report.