Battiston: “We will soon find out if the problem is Omicron or Christmas”

“Third dose, reinforced Green Pass, vaccination of children: we expected a sign of improvement for Christmas thanks to these measures. Christmas is upon us and we risk not seeing benefits on Covid numbers. The data show no hint of a decrease in the speed at which the virus advances. It seemed to have slowed down the pace, but in the last few days the RT has started to rise again, with a trend that suggests a progressive and further growth ”. What is it due to? At the moment, physicist Roberto Battiston explains to us, we don’t know for sure. There are two hypotheses on the table: the rapid advance could depend on the Christmas period, which involves more exits, meetings and gatherings, or they are the warnings of Omicron: “In the coming days we will know which of the two hypotheses is more truthful. Whatever the cause of this advance, it is having an effect that outweighs the benefits induced by the new measures. The expected improvements were clouded. Obviously, if we had not adopted these measures, we would be even worse off ”.

The uncertainty about the weight of Omicron in the current scenario also depends on a deficiency in sequencing. According to the latest data reported by the ISS, on 19 December the cases ascertained in Italy were 85: “The numbers would still seem low, but we know that Italy is one of the European countries that does less genomic sequencing. It could therefore be unreliable data and the conclusions of the analyzes would be affected by this. Statistical data cannot replace a genomic analysis ”. An emblematic case, which could denounce this lack, is that of the city of Imperia, where there is a very strong growth in Covid infections: “If we can’t explain the reason, the sequencing could give an answer. The fact that it is inadequate makes it difficult to establish where Omicron outbreaks are and where it would therefore be advisable to intervene quickly with seat belts, ie with red zones ”.

Of course, the numbers are not however comparable to those of Christmas 2020. On December 19 of last year, with 176,185 swabs, the new positives detected in the last 24 hours were 16,308: 553 dead. One year later, 566,300 swabs have detected 24,259 new cases. And the dead are 97. “These are totally different situations, also because last year we had many constraints: the red regions, Dad, for example” comments Battiston, “We obtained this year’s numbers in conditions of substantial reopening of the society. Vaccination was fundamental “. The situation is again under the magnifying glass because with the arrival of the Micron many of the results obtained with an enormous effort risk being questioned. The dissemination process is ongoing and rapid: “There very rapid growth observed in some European countries it is also due to the fact that twice vaccinated people are protected from severe infection, but not I am particularly protected bythe diffusion of the infection. Protection even against infection is only achieved with the third dose of Pfeizer and Moderna. Much of the society is therefore involved in the transferment ofthe infection And the vaccinated are no longer able to screen the unvaccinated, as happens with the Delta. At some point we should also do in Italy come to terms with the Micron. The country has created a strong barrier of protection against the Delta, the best in Europe, but with the arrival of Omicron things will not go Certainly better”.

From the first data emerging from the studies, which the New York Times also reported in an article, it seems that most vaccines will not block the transmission of this variant, while all vaccines give a level of protection from severe symptoms. The only ones that with two doses plus recall allow you to have a defense even from Omicron – not total, but substantial – are those of Pfizer and Moderna, on which Italy has focused: “The fight against the virus is ruthless, we must try any weapon available. Even if we fail to make a U-turn in the growth of infections, but even we just mitigate it, it is an important achievement. If we didn’t all that we have done and we are doing to defend ourselves, we would be like England today. Italy remains one of the better placed countries, even if there is an important growth in infection. But, in the near future, tougher measures may be needed ”.