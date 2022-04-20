Battle between meme cryptocurrencies! Which one is doing better between DOGECOIN and SHIBA INU? DOGEUSD DOGE SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

The two major meme cryptocurrencies that have large caps have had different moves in the last week, one standing out more than the other in the move and perhaps with the help of ELON MUSK.

It is no secret to anyone that SHIBA INU does not rise due to having more tokens compared to DOGE COIN, the exaggeration of SHIBA INU tokens is located at 549,063,278,876,302 SHIB and DOGE COIN tokens at 132,670,764,300 DOGE, in this battle DOGE COIN is obviously winning which has had a variation in the last 24 hours of 1.27% and SHIB a positive variation of 0.75%, in the last 7 days SHIB has not done well at all, it is having a negative variation of 3.52% while DOGE COIN is having a positive variation of 3.53%.

Behavior of SHIBA INU against the USD (United States Dollar) .

SHIBA INU found support in the last hours at 0.00002365, if the price continues to recover, it may find a ceiling at 0.00002606, what one can identify from a structural point of view is that the price is at a point of equilibrium of a consolidation, as shown in the following graph:

SHIB/USD chart – source tradingview

DOGE COIN behavior against the USD.

DOGECOIN against the US dollar in the last few hours the price of DOGECOIN found a resistance zone that is being respected by market participants who are looking for sales at 0.1446 and if it breaks that zone that is framed by bearish structural lines of , it would indicate something positive for the buyers, if it does not break it, the price can go down to the support zone of 0.1347 and if it breaks that support zone it would be something interesting for the market participants who are in medium-term sales, since breaking that zone could catch a strong bearish candle.

DOGE/USD chart – tradingview source

Market participants who are looking to buy SHIB have seen something positive in recent weeks and that is that SHIB has enlisted in the trendy application of young American investors called Robin Hood, this can add more capitalization to this asset than it has not been doing well in recent months and the vast majority are in HOLD mode waiting for big increases to get out or are buying at levels higher than the current one.