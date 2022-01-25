Battle between Peru and the Repsol due to the oil spill that reached the coasts

January 25, 2022 1:29 pm

“How will we survive?” In La Ventanilla, on the central coast of Peru, fishermen are in despair after the spill of thousands of barrels of oil from a refinery of the Spanish company Repsol, which has discharged the responsibility on the long wave caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

“We have lost our livelihood and we do not know when all this will end”, says Miguel Angel Nuñez, who came to the gates of the La Pampilla refinery to protest together with hundreds of other fishermen and denounce the consequences on their activities of the oil spill of 15 January.

That day the islands of Tonga suffered a devastating volcanic eruption, so powerful that it caused a tsunami that reached the coasts of the United States, Japan and Chile. The National Center for Emergency Operations said that two women they drowned in a beach in northern Peru due to “rogue waves”.

A problem that will last for years

According to the leaders of the refinery, owned by Repsol, the accident occurred during the process of unloading crude oil from a tanker, complicated by the violent wave that hit the Peruvian coast that day due to the volcanic eruption in Tonga. in the Pacific, over ten thousand kilometers away.

The ship, flying the Italian flag, was carrying 985,000 barrels of crude oil. Six thousand ended up in the sea. Peruvian authorities have banned the crew from setting sail until the incident is brought to light.

“We hope Repsol recognizes the damages. The oil spill was caused by their negligence ”, accuses Miguel Angel Nuñez. Fishermen showed up at the demonstration with fishing nets and dead birds covered in oil.