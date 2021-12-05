Battle Pass, map and skins in video and images – Nerd4.life

Fortnite: Chapter 3 is available from today, launched in these hours with the return of the game online after the transition period required for the transition to the new season, and have already emerged information and images on the contents of the new Battle Pass of Season 1.

Fortnite: Chapter 3 is available in these hours, after the “The End” event staged last night, which officially concluded Chapter 2.

Fortnite: Chapter 3, the new map of the game

The main element among the new contents of the Battle Pass, already leaked in recent days, is Spider-Man, with the famous character that marks yet another crossover with the Marvel world within the Epic Games game.

In this case, Spider-Man is also particularly on the subject given some gameplay innovations that also emerged from the presentation trailer of Chapter 3 such as the possibility of swinging with a swinging reminiscent of that of the super-hero in question.

There are three different ones costumes of Spider-Man to be unlocked this season, so the Marvel character will have a central role in the next period for Fortnite, but there will also be space for The Foundation and also characters from Gears of War.

According to what is reported by Gamespot, these are the contents arriving in the first Battle Pass of Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 1, in the list: