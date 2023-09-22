Battle Royale Farlight 84, similar to Apex Legends, jumps from Android to PC

When Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends Mobile would be shutting down, Android gamers around the world cried in unity. That is, until Farlight 84 arrived to save the day.

This battle royale shooter takes heavy inspiration from Apex Legends and brings a similar experience on your phone. Well, aside from his third-person perspective.

It features gorgeous cartoon visuals, a huge map to explore, and a wide variety of different characters to play with. It even encourages multiplayer, if you can get a group together.

How is Farlight 84 similar to Apex Legends?

Each character has a different role. Assaults deal damage, defense defends, scouts warn you of enemies, and supports keep everyone alive.

These roles provide a wide variety of different abilities tailored to your play style. You really have to work together to get the most out of the individual characters.

If you like to move quickly, you’ll be happy to know that there is also a wide variety of vehicles to use. They’re kind of like Transformers, in that they can change from a car to a turreted robot with the touch of a button.

How is it different?

Where it differs from Apex Legends is its third-person point of view, and it’s much easier to revive. Nobody likes to die and be in a real battle, and Farlight 84 knows this.

And now you can play Battle Royale on both your PC and mobile. Farlight 84 includes single sign-on on both platforms, so you won’t even have to start over.

You can get Farlight 84 on Google Play or Steam. Or both, since you can play on both platforms if you want.

Or, if you’re just not interested in this, why not check out our best new Android games feature this week? Here, we round up all the exciting new releases every week, so you always have something new to play.