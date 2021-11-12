Battlefield 2042 available early today on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 it can be played starting today, ahead of its scheduled launch, by all users Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, given that the possibility to take part in the free trial included in the subscription bonuses.

As we had previously reported, Battlefield 2042 is one of those games that have a 10-hour free trial on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play and this starts right from November 12, one week ahead of the game’s official release scheduled for November 19, 2021.

Xbox Wire also reminds us of this, with a post explaining that the trial lasts for 10 hours and the progress made during the trial period, with saves and all, can be transferred directly to the full game in case you decide to carry out the purchase.

The trial version is in fact the complete game, only with the gameplay limitation to 10 hours maximum, but inside it is possible to test all the various modes provided as the three main ones: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone and Portal. To learn more about the game, we refer you to our recent test on Battlefield 2042 which left us quite satisfied, also remember that Season 1 will arrive in 2022, as expected by EA and DICE.

Although Battlefield 2042 has also collected excellent ratings, there are some critical voices, such as that of the Washington Post according to which the game still has too many bugs and should be postponed.