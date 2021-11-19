Battlefield 2042 available from today – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 And available from today for PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. We are talking about the final version, which arrived after about a week of early access enjoyed by those who bought the most expensive edition of the game.

Battlefield 2042 marks the series’ return to modern settings, with battles for up to 128 players (next-gen and PC only) on gigantic maps. If you want more information, read our Battlefield 2042 review.

Let’s read more details from the official Battlefield 2042 press release:

Battlefield 2042 places players in the near future, a unique and Total War experience where resources are limited and the world powers of the United States and Russia are in conflict, while refugees from collapsed nations, known as the Dispatriates (” Dis-Pat “) fight for survival. The game features the franchise’s signature Levolution, as well as dynamic storms and environmental hazards, which create an additional layer of action that alters the battlefield and tactical combat.



The narrative of Battlefield 2042 will be told in a way new to the franchise, offering players an immersive world seen through the eyes of Specialists – a brand new type of playable soldier for the Battlefield franchise – as they survive the largest refugee crisis in the history of the world. humanity and fight for a place at the table in this new world. Players can now step into the shoes of one of 10 battle-hardened specialists, all of whom come with their own special trait and specialty, as well as fully customizable gear. As Specialists, players will have access to a state-of-the-art arsenal of weapons, equipment and vehicles to use in battle, providing them with a wealth of options to find the perfect strategic combination that suits them and their teams. Play in style and achieve victory on the battlefield. This world-building style in Battlefield 2042 is captivating for players who prioritize storytelling, as well as those who want to worry enough to get further enjoyment of the multiplayer experience.



“Battlefield 2042 introduces an innovative and modern approach to first-person shooters, allowing players to get lost in the game’s expansive universe,” said Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of DICE. “Our teams around the world have created an unprecedented experience for players. With new modes like Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone, as well as the return of timeless favorites within All-Out Warfare, and an immersive storyline. told through the eyes of our battle-hardened Specialists, Battlefield 2042 was built from the ground up with the players in mind. ”

Battlefield 2042 launches with three distinct and engaging multiplayer experiences tailored to each style of play. These include:

· All-Out Warfare – Featuring the largest maps in franchise history, the return of fan favorite modes, Conquest and Breakthrough, brings the intensity of All-Out Warfare into large-scale battles with up to 128 players *, dynamic weather conditions, peril Spectacular environmental and world events, including chaotic tornadoes crisscrossing the map and sandstorms darkening the sky.

· Battlefield Portal – Developed by Ripple Effect Studios, Battlefield Portal is a revolutionary, community-driven experience that allows players to control the rules of war and share their creations with other players. It features a robust suite of creations that include settings, custom modes and a logic editor to allow players to create, share and discover the Battlefield experience in their wildest imagination, filled with a familiar offering of weapons, vehicles, equipment and more. By allowing players to uniquely set up engaging games, the Battlefield Builder tool encourages creativity and experimentation, all while empowering players to modify and set their own rules from Battlefield 2042 – along with iconic maps and gear from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.

· Hazard Zone – An all-new, four-player, mining-based mode where players build unique squads based on each specialist’s individual qualities and play styles with the goal of recovering data units scattered across the battlefield. Players must achieve this as they battle opposing teams with the same goal, as well as environmental challenges such as a relentless Tornado that can strike at any moment or deadly occupation forces that drain resources and alert nearby enemies. Hazard Zone is a tense and playable survival experience on all seven maps of Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare.