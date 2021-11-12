Battlefield 2042 available in early access on PC and console – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 has been launched for a few hours in early access for buyers of Gold and Ultimate editions, as well as EA Play Pro subscribers, as planned by Electronic Arts. EA Play Base, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access the game for 10 hours.

The actual launch of Battlefield 2042 will take place for everyone on November 19, 2021. Let’s read more details taken from the official press release.

Battlefield 2042 pushes the features of the new hardware like the real thing next-gen of Battlefield, with games for up to 128 players on the latest consoles and PCs using the latest Frostbite game engine. The game features an attractive multiplayer offering that caters to all types of players across three distinct experiences – All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal – delivering the next generation of multiplayer wars.

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition is now available for pre-order and will launch in retail and digital stores on November 19 for € 59.99 on PC, € 69.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and € 79.99 on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5, which include Dual Entitlement to play even on previous generation consoles, at no additional cost.