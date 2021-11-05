Battlefield 2042, bad news for those who play it on consoles

There is bad news for those waiting for Battlefield 2042 on consoles. The confession comes directly from DICE thanks to a developer

We have now arrived at the great debut of the latest DICE adventure, Battlefield 2042. There are many players around the world who have been waiting for launch day for some time now. But, the latest news coming from a developer of the company is not quite something that makes us jump for joy.

Between explosive CGI trailers, but which have not convinced the public of fans, to new technologies proposed for the PC version, the consoles instead suffer a severe blow. Although today, the new platforms from Microsoft and Sony have really taken the game to a higher level, according to a recently posted comment this milestone is still far for DICE.

Battlefield 2042, we’re not on consoles

Unfortunately, despite the hard work of the developers and the company, the fate of the last Battlefield for consoles it does not shine with sparks and hopes. As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles, the performance does not come up to what we expected. Elenarie, who is a verified account, is a developer at DICE who says the 120fps mode was really tough to complete. A job that, alas, did not bring good results so much that I did not understand it at the time of launch.

Read also -> Battlefield 2042, new trailer shows incredible technology – VIDEO

Read also -> Battlefield 2042, EA forced to hide spectacular trailers – VIDEO

Exactly. When the game becomes available for purchase, next-gen consoles will fail reach the much coveted 120 fps. This does not mean that, in the near future, the company may introduce the higher frame rate range with an update. “It’s something we could potentially explore after launch. Resolution isn’t an issue, we’re hammering the CPUs quite heavily with 128 players, but the CPU requirements to go from 60 to 120fps aren’t negligible. Reducing the resolution won’t help much “.