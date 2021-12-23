Battlefield 2042, check the first image of the map Exposure – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042, the first image of the Exposure map

Battlefield 2042 will receive a new one shortly map call Exposure, and a dataminer managed to extract one first image, while specifying that the information is not yet official and that nothing guarantees that the scenario will actually make its debut in the game.

According to this source, the map will likely be part of Battlefield 2042 Season 1, which may not start until March: this being the case, it will still take a few weeks before we can explore the brand new. location.

That said, the first details locate Exposure in the British Columbia area, Canada, and it seems that within the scenario there is a secret research base, which according to the Russians could hide a dangerous military weapon.

According to some rumors, Battlefield 2042 should have had earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and more, but evidently the developers had to put aside certain features, perhaps due to the cross-gen nature of the experience.

Despite everything, the sales of Battlefield 2042 at the release seem to have been very high, a sign that the project is vital and could have strong legs, also and above all thanks to post-launch support.