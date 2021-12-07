Battlefield 2042, EA reassures users after yesterday’s video – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 continues to discuss and so, after the video published yesterday by leaker Tom Henderson on the difficulties of development, IT’S AT wrote a message for reassure users about the future of the new episode of the DICE series.

Henderson’s video reveals what went wrong with Battlefield 2042, posing more than a doubt about the possible future of the game and the franchise in general, and evidently the publisher realized that it was going to feed dangerous discontent, hence the answer. .

“We are serious with Battlefield,” the statement read. “EA is investing a lot of time and resources about Battlefield 2042 and the long-term success of the franchise. We have a new group that oversees Battlefield and is led by Respawn founder Vince Zampella, as well as Battlefield general manager Byron Beede. ”

“Rebecka Coutaz will take on the role of general manager of DICE and will work closely with Ripple Effect Studios’ Christian Grass and Marcus Lehto, who is building a new Seattle-area studio fully focused on Battlefield. Additionally Alex Seropian and his Industrial Toys team will continue their work on Battlefield Mobile.

“We will continue to grow and develop Battlefield 2042, as it forms the foundation for the future of the franchise. We have the right leaders and are investing in teams and resources to unlock Battlefield’s full potential.”