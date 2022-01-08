Battlefield 2042 free from today, the announcement displaces gamers

Battlefield 2042 is free, the announcement has displaced everyone by significantly increasing the number of players on the servers.

It should have been the game that would restore the saga to its former glory, and yet this was not the case. At all. As we also told you in our video review, the title appears very far from what it should have meant for many. Often there are moments that many define cringe, like the catchphrases at the end of each game, in which, strictly from the point of view of the lore of the game, we have just witnessed a massacre of fighters fighting for what’s left of the world.

This dissonance effect with the framework of the game and this constant wink at titles like Fortnite and to a younger and more disinterested user, it certainly did not satisfy the long-time fans who, on the contrary, have started to abandon the video game en masse. AND Battlefield V has been more played than Battlefield 2042 for days.

Perhaps also for this reason today Battlefield 2042 becomes free.

Battlefield 2042 free all weekend

Probably to try to significantly increase the number of players on their servers and also do some advertising for a title that is not doing very well, EA and Xbox have reached an agreement important. From this very moment, in fact, Battlefield 2042 becomes part of the Free Play Days.

This means that for the whole weekend those who play on Xbox Series X, S or One will be able to download and use Battlefield 2042 absolutely free. The game is free for the duration of the weekend, allowing those who have not bought it or those who are disappointed by the reviews to be able to try it for themselves and better understand if the game is in your strings or not. And maybe understand if it is better than CoD Warzone, which we have analyzed with this guide.

Certainly an offer that we can only advise you to take and also immediately if you have an Xbox Series X, S or One. And maybe get your idea on the title, one of the most controversial last year.