Battlefield 2042 goes free, here’s how to redeem it now

Want to play Battlefield 2042 but can’t buy it? Well because it’s free, here’s how to get it!

The world of Fps has expanded considerably this year! In fact, there are many Fps titles released in 2021, in addition to the greats updates issued for those that already exist, which it has totally changed some of these titles. In fact you play like Warzone And Fortnite have received massive updates, with notable additions as one new map, new weapons and skins. So even if 2021 was a year particularly difficult for the scene videogame, the fps in general have fared quite well. Furthermore, the rival undisputed of Cod, to a price not really accessible to everyone.

But unfortunately buy a new title may not be cheap, as it may not like it or tire after a certain period of time. Then the question arises: how to do for try it totally free? Well, why this time IT’S AT will make free the most anticipated fps title of the year, we’re talking about …

Battlefield 2042 is totally free!

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer fps, direct rival of the well-known Call of Duty brand. This title, however, does differentiate greatly from the other fps games, thanks great destructibility of the environments, dynamic weather and the presence of numerous war vehicles such as helicopters And planes.

This results in decidedly matches chaotic, who can do the joy of many players, both of the i veterans that of the i newbies such. But Battlefield 2042 may not be a game for everyone, which makes it hard the choice to purchase. This led the EA to want to propose the full title totally free during the weekend!

In fact, since December 17 it’s possible download the title to be able to test it in all its functions, which it could approach many people like that. Indeed Battlefield 2042 is a title incredible, able to amaze and thrill even those who have never approached fps. This could lead users to buy the title after the trial period, just to continue to fight And win on the massive battlefields of Battlefield 2042.

Read also -> Fortnite has created a new all-Christmas event

Read also -> New World, decline in players: Amazon admits it was wrong

If you are determined to want to do slaughter of enemies, then you have to hurry up! As the title will be available from December 17th to December 20th, and then return to his normal list price.