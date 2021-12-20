Battlefield 2042 had to have “earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions” and more – Nerd4.life

As usual insider Tom Henderson, which has proven in the past to be quite trustworthy, especially in matters concerning Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Vari, the new chapter of the EA and DICE series should have had several more cataclysms like “earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions” based on the early projects of the developers, who however then had to scale things down by removing some expected elements and scaling down the scope of general destruction.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that the question of the fort has arisen resizing implemented by EA and DICE on the shooter in question, which evidently would have needed a lot more time to realize its full potential. From the same source it emerged that the destruction of scenarios has been resized with respect to the initial plans, since this should have included events capable of substantially modifying the appearance and configuration of the maps, which then did not find full expression in the final game.

There initial vision it had to have a much greater scale, as emerged in fact from the first voices of the new system of environmental destruction, which seemed a substantial evolution of the old “levolution” introduced in the previous chapters. The shortage of time and resources have instead led to a drastic elimination of large parts of Battlefield 2042, as revealed by Henderson himself in a video on what went wrong in the development of the game.