Battlefield 2042 has so few players that they don’t even count

In the long history of the franchise, Battlefield 2042 has managed to obtain results that are not at all exciting for both the development team and fans of the saga. The game, in addition to having encountered a series of problems of various kinds, has encountered the abandonment of numerous players only a few weeks after the release of the title. Now, months later, the situation does not seem to have improved.

Among the innovations introduced in this new chapter there are a series of new modes and one of them is Hazard Zone. DICE has packed a pretty s modeConceptually similar to the game structure of the popular Escape from Tarkov, where players are in a specific area and must collect a series of data while battling AI-controlled enemies and other teams of players.

Although this novelty intrigued fans in the first days of launch, many noticed a series of shortcomings, some even quite serious such as the absence of a voice chat, from the new Battlefield 2042 mode. This led to an abandonment mass from Hazard Zone, drastically dropping the number of players; so much so that the DICE itself does not even calculate them.

https://t.co/Lk1rQ1aJ1X There’s that few players in Hazard Zone that they didn’t even bother to report statistics internally on it after Thanksgiving (Day 7 after worldwide launch). So yeah, Hazard Zone is an unsurprising bust and I wouldn’t expect support on it. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 10, 2022

As noted by the well-known insider Tom Henderson on Twitter, this situation left DICE with no reason to continue to internally monitor the game mode stats. All in all, the number of concurrent players in Battlefield 2042 has dropped to around 6,000 in the past week, far below the initial peak of 100,000 players for the title in its launch period.