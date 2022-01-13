Battlefield 2042 is a constant bleeding – Steam reimburses players

Battlefield 2042 continues to lose players. The situation is taking on important contours and as DICE works to reestablish a leadership that seems lost, Steam has decided to go against its terms and conditions and is therefore offering, quite surprisingly, refunds for the title.

The situation is obviously very strange and definitely out of the ordinary. As a rule, in fact, Steam guarantees a refund on a product purchased within 14 days and if the 120 minutes of play have not been exceeded. For this reason, the possibility of requesting a refund for Battlefield 2042 is definitely a more unique situation than rare. The DICE game in fact debuted in 2021 and it is clear that anyone who bought it is already beyond the limits set by the Valve client policies. However, there is a reason why refunds have been issued, which should definitely be taken for granted.

The reasons why Steam has in fact granted refunds derive from the discontent of the players. A bit like what happened for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020, even in the case of Battlefield 2042 there have been (and actually continue to be) a lot of controversy about it. To avoid further hateful messages, therefore, Valve has decided to adopt the classic exception to the rule and it is beginning to grant refunds.

Thank you Steam for refunding me this masterpiece of a game with over 2h playtime and more than 14 days since purchase. from battlefield2042

Clearly, the first comments from console users have already appeared on Reddit. “PlayStation won’t allow me to ask for a refund. You are lucky to play on PC, ”someone writes. Other players, on the other hand, admit that this move by Steam only confirms that the public did not fully appreciate the launch of the new Battlefield 2042. However, this sentiment has already been confirmed by the negative reviews, which are now over 80,000, a decidedly unusual number for a release. so expect a hugely popular franchise. We sincerely hope that DICE will be able to intervene to be able to fix everything and recover the lost player base in recent months.