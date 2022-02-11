Battlefield 2042 is a desert, one player controls the whole nation

Battlefield 2042 is in a really complicated time and more and more gamers are abandoning it. With grotesque results.

It’s certainly not a good time for FPS. The two titles that most represent this beloved genre of video games and which in recent years have reached very high levels, have failed in different ways and also in a thunderous way. On the one hand Call of Duty Vanguardwhich has crafted a campaign that is anything but memorable and has brought nothing truly innovative and memorable to yet another chapter of the CoD saga.

On the other side there is Battlefield 2042, which after several years of total absence from the market should have completely relaunched the brand and repaired the mistakes of the past, failing miserably and pushing users to return to the old chapters of the saga, with a game just enough, as mentioned during the video review. Well the tragic situation in which the shooter of HE SAYS has reached a new level of weirdness, with an entire country being controlled by a single gamer.

Battlefield 2042, empty servers: one player rules

As we have repeatedly reported to you, the Battlefield 2042 servers are increasingly empty, to the point that EA has been forced to lower and even a lot the forecast of earnings. And while many users return to play Chapter V or Chapter I of the series, if not completely change genres, there is someone who continues to hold on to the game.

And in South Africaa country that has about 60 million people, there are so few players that a paradoxical situation is being experienced. In fact, it seems that whoever starts the games, connecting before the others, is also thehost server and can control the game. Well for over a week a user who always manages to connect first of all has been dictating the law on Battlefield 2042, banning whoever wants and effectively controlling who can and cannot play online in his country.

Probably EA and DICE are already working to investigate and solve the problem, but it is one of those situations that perfectly frame the state of Battlefield 2042.