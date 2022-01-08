Battlefield 2042 is free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 can be downloaded and played free this weekend by users Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as part of the traditional Free Play Days initiative which periodically allows you to try some titles for free for a limited period of time.

If you subscribe to one or the other Microsoft service (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold), you can download the new shooter from Electronic Arts and DICE at this address in the Xbox Series X | S version or at this page Xbox One version on the Xbox Store for free from now until hours 9:00 am on January 10, 2022.

It is not a very long period of time, but it allows you to carry out a rather in-depth test of Battlefield 2042, thus being able to evaluate whether to make the purchase or not, since it is still the complete game of each component.

Within the initiative Free Play Days this weekend we also find two other free downloadable games, as per tradition: one is the action adventure horror The Sinking City, focused on the works of HP Lovecraft and in particular on the Cthulhu cycle, while the other title is Star Renegades, a turn-based strategic RPG featuring stunning 2D sci-fi characterization that was also highly regarded by critics.

Note, however, that Battlefield 2042 is currently also in Discount at 59.99 euros for the Xbox Series X | S version and 46.89 euros for the Xbox One version, while The Sinking City has the price lowered to 9.99 euros.