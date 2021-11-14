Battlefield 2042, many PC players speak of a game full of bugs and incomplete – Nerd4.life

Many PC players, who are trying the game in Early Access, are talking about a Battlefield 2042 afflicted by bug, incomplete and poorly optimized. For now, the DICE title has not yet received any reviews from players on Steam or Metacritic, since it is not yet available (it will be from November 19), but in the official forum of the game on the Valve platform you can read numerous full posts. of complaints, so much so that some even go so far as to call it a new Cyberpunk 2077.

Basically the game would be unstable, with areas like Hazard full of bugs and poor optimization that would prevent it from going above 100fps even on systems equipped with ultra-performing video cards like the GeForce RTX 3090.

Bad complaints they do not end there, because we are talking about only nineteen weapons, with some cut to add them to the seasons that will inevitably arrive, and of various shortcomings such as voice chat, the server browser and many others. Find everything well summarized in this thread.

It must be said that many other players seem to be enjoying Battlefield 2042 and that usually the most critical are those who make the most noise, so the real situation may be slightly different from what appears on the forum. Steam. Anyway, we hope that DICE fixes all the problems as soon as possible, thus allowing you to play the best version of his latest effort, of which you can read our recent test.