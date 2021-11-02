Battlefield 2042, no 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X: DICE explains why

While both consoles are capable of handling 120Hz, Battlefield 2042 will not allow play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at that refresh rate. This was confirmed directly by DICE, who discussed it on the ResetEra forum pages.

According to the explanation provided by the Swedish developer, going from 60fps to 120fps on next-gen consoles is no small problem, especially considering how much it would strain the CPUs of the two hardware.

“This is something to explore post-launch, potentially”, said a developer of DICE. “Resolution is not a problem, we are putting under stress the CPU significantly with 128 players, and requirements for jumping from 60fps to 120fps are not to be underestimated. Reducing the resolution won’t help much “.

Although absent at launch, the feature could be introduced at a later time, in case DICE manages to work to lighten the CPU workload. COD Vanguard, for its part, supports 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we know how the Battlefield series has historically featured greater environmental destructibility, capable of putting console hardware to the test.

NVIDA recently dedicated a trailer to Battlefield 2042 in which Ray Tracing and DLSS are highlighted.