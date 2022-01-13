Battlefield 2042 on Steam has fewer players than Battlefield 1 and V – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 continues to relentlessly lose players on Steam, to the point that the number of active users it falls short of that of Battlefield V (2018) and even Battlefield 1 (2016).

At the end of last year, we reported that Battlefield 2042 had been overtaken by the 2018 chapter in terms of the number of active players. Unfortunately, the situation has not improved since then, on the contrary it has worsened further. As Tom Henderson points out on the basis of Steam Charts data, it now has even fewer users than Battlefield 1, as you can see from the tweet below.

Of course we are talking about numbers that fluctuate constantly. For example at the time of writing this news, the players of Battlefield 2042 are 6,915 against the 4,363 of Battlefield 1 and 10,512 of V. Also we talk about data related only to Steam, we are not aware of the active population of the game on PlayStation, Xbox and Origin, so it’s impossible to get a complete picture.

However, even just the fact that Battlefield 2042 players have declined so much in the space of a few weeks since release, to the point of coming dangerously close to the numbers of previous chapters and forcing Steam to issue refunds to buyers are important alarm bells. . In the coming weeks, plans for Season 1 will be revealed, which should also include the new Exposure map, but at this point it’s hard to believe that EA and DICE will be able to revive the fortunes of the title. But never say never.