Battlefield 2042, one of the epic skins infuriated the Ukrainians – Nerd4.life

One of epic skins from Battlefield 2042 infuriated the players Ukrainians, because it belongs to a military group that they consider terrorist. These are the Little Green Man, with which the Russian government of Vladimir Putin began the occupation of Crimea in 2014, triggering the Russian-Ukrainian war that continues today.

The green men they are a group of elite soldiers wearing anonymous green uniforms. Basically they did not carry symbols that could make them connect to a body of belonging, even if, when they occupied the Simferopol airport, many military bases in Crimea and the parliament of Simferopol, the Ukrainians immediately pointed the finger at the Russians, since they had their weapons.

Of course, the fact that Russia let these troops into the Crimea without any warning and denying until the end that they were hers, was the cause of bitter political clashes and more. As already mentioned, the Ukrainians consider them essentially infiltrated terrorists who have occupied part of their country, so they did not like their presence in Battlefield 2042, as can be seen from the twitter message above: “Electronic Arts and DICE, were you kidding by putting the Russian terrorists who occupied part of my country? Why not also add, I don’t know, ISIS or the Taliban?“

Battlefield 2042 is available in Early Access for PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S.