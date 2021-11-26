Battlefield 2042, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S compared in the video analysis of VGTech – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 certainly could not escape the classic video comparison between versions PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, in this case with the analysis by VGTech, always decidedly reactive in proposing these in-depth videos on the latest news.

So how is the new shooter DICE and EA going? Pretty good on both platforms, with an obvious downshift as far as Xbox Series S is concerned. As for the resolution, in all cases the game takes advantage of a dynamic resolution with checkerboard rendering at 4K: in principle, Xbox Series X and PS5 range from 3840×2160 to 2560×1440, with the latter situation rather rare, while Xbox Series S goes from 2272×1278 to 1440×810 , although even in this case the lower numbers are rarely found.

In general, the pixel count demonstrates an average resolution highest on Xbox Series X, as regards the moments taken into consideration, which report values ​​such as 3733×2100 or 3648×2052 on Series X while at the same time PS5 reaches 3584×2016 or 3456×1944. The differences in the average frame-rate count are almost imperceptible, with 59.16 fps on PS5 and 59.01 fps on Xbox Series X (slightly less on Xbox Series S).

However, what appears quite evident in the test are some problems of stuttering that emerge on the Xbox Series X version, real micro-blocks that must necessarily be fixed by DICE with an update because they can be decidedly annoying.

We also remember our review of Battlefield 2042 and the fact that there are two updates planned in this period, one of which has already been released in these hours.