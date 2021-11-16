Battlefield 2042 | Review – DICE breaks into the next gen of shooters

If there is one aspect that has always distinguished branded productions HE SAYS it can only be the on-screen representation of one war on a global scale, regardless of the war context in question. Where the prominent multiplayer modes not only involve a large number of players, but also a fair variety of vehicles and aircraft, ready to enrich the battlefields with a strong spectacularity.

Battlefield 2042

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XONE, XSX Type: multiplayer-online, shooter Exit date: November 19, 2021 Developer: HE SAYS Distributor: Electronic Arts

After two chapters set in the world wars, DICE decides wisely for the new Battlefield 2042 to return to a more modern fictitious war conflict, so as to have greater creative freedom on the personalization front without distorting a vision tending towards realism.

We speak without a shadow of a doubt about a chapter with enormous potential, the first to land on the new generation consoles to finally show its muscles, and considering that the offer is structured only on the multiplayer sector, we could only be intrigued as well as hopeful for the final result.

The war of the future, today

Despite the absence of a single player campaign, Battlefield 2042 presents a war context useful to give a tone to online clashes, projecting gamers into a near future that sees the scarcity of natural resources as a trigger for increasingly bitter conflicts and inequalities. The last two great powers left in the game are, for a change, the United States and Russia, ready to do battle across the globe using armies of mercenaries from every nation.

In a war scenario so full of interesting ideas – and in some ways frighteningly possible – the Swedish team, collaborating with the newborn Ripple Effect Studios, has given life to a rich and varied offer to satisfy the palate of both the most demanding fans and novices.

Starting a game with tons of allies on screen gives you a certain adrenaline rush.

Battlefield 2042 shows up at the launch with a trio of very distinct experiences, passing from war in its most massive and spectacular acceptance with All-Out Warfare, up to the most limited operations and suitable for teamwork on Hazard Zone. All without forgetting some leaps into the past of the series thanks to Portal, to be considered as a real ace in the hole to involve the community in the medium to long term, limiting the risk associated with repetitiveness.

Starting right from All-Out Warfare we find the experience most suited to veterans of the series, through two modes such as Conquest and Breakthrough that project up to 128 players – talking about next gen consoles and PC – on seven maps with extremely generous proportions. We are obviously talking about settings suitable for large-scale conflicts between infantry and vehicles of all kinds, where it emerges a refined level design and full of elements aimed at rewarding the most attentive players in the study of the various floor plans game after game.

Conquest had already convinced us to a large extent with the previous test preview of Battlefield 2042 and it is confirmed to be as fun as it is chaotic, without leaving room for excessive frustration. The various sectors to be conquered to clear the opposing tickets present more key places to be guarded and for the first time in the series we did not find ourselves wandering entire minutes to reach a fight – synonymous with an important effort to eliminate dead times and to safeguard the rounds from the dispersiveness that characterized the modality in the past.

Regardless of the mode, Battlefield 2042 delivers fast-paced and immersive multiplayer experiences.

Appreciation that we also find in equal measure on Breakthrough, a reinterpretation of the Race mode with more generous proportions for the number of players, divided into attackers and defenders ready to compete a few objectives at a time until the defense or last capture of the headquarters. For both matches it is also possible play against CPU-driven opponents, quite competitive on major difficulties and in any case useful for a good progression in the initial stages of the game.

As if that weren’t enough, during these games it is possible in a completely random way to come across some climatic events which – in addition to an excellent stage performance – risk completely overturning the outcome of one or more clashes. We are talking about tornadoes that can engulf vehicles and players, nullifying the choice of creating real barricades to defend specific areas, or sandstorms that – in addition to reducing visibility – damage the instrumentation creating problematic interference.

Match you go Specialist you find

Speaking instead of Hazard Zone – the second macro experience of Battlefield 2042 – the Swedish software house has decided to create a mode more focused on teamwork, where eight teams of four players compete to locate and collect hard drives fallen on the game map by some satellites.

On All-Out Warfare, random weather events ensure that extra bit of unpredictability.

Let’s talk about one mode that blends PvP and PvE elements to offer shorter and more adrenaline-pumping games, where you can get credits to improve your equipment according to the amount of hard disk that we can bring to the extraction areas. The approach to the games, in this case, is completely different from the previous ones mentioned and we appreciated the introduction of Hazard Zone to bring some healthy variety to the gameplay. All this considering the presence of groups of enemies guided by the AI ​​to protect the various sites that are going to intrude in the clashes between the teams, increasing the unpredictability.

Obviously All-Out Warfare is what most embodies the true spirit of the EA and DICE series, with a accurate and extremely solid gunplay which rewards both the players more inclined to a daring approach in the front line and those who prefer a support more from a distance.

Involvement in online matches of Battlefield 2042 it is palpable from the very first minutes and we feel we can reward the choice of abandoning the constraints of traditional classes to give greater freedom of approach and personalization of one’s alter ego, with some targeted skills. Imagine being able to use the specialist Webster and his grappling hook to reach elevated positions in a few seconds from which to use a sniper rifle, or Falck to be able to heal any companion with a semi-automatic rifle that guarantees a certain distance from the risks of enemy shots at point blank range; you will soon understand that the team has deliberately expanded the range of possibilities to whet the imagination of the players with the ten operators currently available.

The specialists are well differentiated and balanced, which is anything but a foregone conclusion.

We also feel of reward the new system for equipment, on the one hand linked to the classic progression of levels to unlock the various accessories, on the other innovative in giving the possibility of choosing from a handful – to be taken to the battlefield and changed in real time with the push of a button. A mechanic that gives space to players able to read a certain game situation in advance, for example by promptly mounting a silencer when encircling the enemies barricaded in some building.

If on the qualitative aspect we are not able to have reservations up to this point, on the quantitative side, we expected some further effort, with guns and similar accessories in small numbers. We will have to wait for some updates to arrive, therefore, at options similar to those seen in the previous chapters.

Back to the past

As if all that has been said so far were not enough to reiterate the team’s efforts in creating a chapter capable of amalgamating tradition and innovation, the realization of the modality Portal reaffirms its courage and potential, especially with a view to supporting and engaging the community.

Battlefield 2042, on this side, it throws itself up a very successful nostalgia operation to re-propose – in high definition – the iconic places and challenges of some historical chapters for the saga. Let’s talk about the possibility of playing on the beloved Conquest of the Border on the Caspian Battlefield 3 or of El Alamein for Battlefield 1942, proposing slower and somewhat cumbersome movements, without forgetting the challenges of Rush su Battlefield Bad Company 2.

Portal lets us rediscover the war in Battlefield 3 and we couldn’t be happier than that.

At the moment we find ourselves in a pre-season where the team highlights six maps from previous chapters, plus about forty weapons and accessories adequately contextualized depending on the chapter, with the return of the typical classes.

The possibilities for the mode in question, however, remain potentially endless given the addition of a real editor – currently available only on PC via the official website – where you can create games with your own rules, perhaps by clashing soldiers of the Second World War against the troops of Battlefield 2042. There are obviously some, understandable, risks because it will be necessary to see the response of the community already in the first months.

The ultimate goal is to establish a real mutual support between teams and gamers, so as to definitively increase and expand the experience beyond the temporary variations on the classic total war – and we can only remain hopeful.

The muscles of battle

Technically speaking Battlefield 2042 is confirmed to be incredibly satisfactory both as a sound and graphic sector, and in ours tried mainly on PC with the latest generation RTX we have kept the details on high with a frame rate anchored between 90 and 100 fps. Lots of details and particle effects, both for vehicles and weapons, and for the settings with the aforementioned random climatic events; elements that give DICE yet another confirmation of its capabilities.

It is possible to recall some supplies in battle, such as a small robot drone useful for suppression fire while on the move.

Appreciation also found in the version Xbox Series X which guarantees dynamic 4k at 60 fps in almost every situation, with small stumbles and slowdowns during the most agitated shootings, especially in closed spaces.

However, some notes and concerns should be raised on the server quality front EA’s Battlefield 2042, where – especially in the first days of testing – we encountered various error codes that prevented us from entering the matches on several occasions. It will be necessary to roll up your sleeves and fix the problem permanently.

Last, but not least, compared to the beta we tested last month some little tricks for the interface game, between brighter colors and clearer on-screen signals. We are talking about choices in the end that have left us satisfied, with windows and writings that are never too invasive compared to what actually happens on the battlefield.

Version reviewed: PC and Xbox Series X