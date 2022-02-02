Battlefield 2042, sales below expectations: EA speaks – Nerd4.life

The sales from Battlefield 2042 were below expectations: stated it IT’S AT during the last conference call, adding that the performance of the game forced the company to reduce its forecasts by 100 million dollars.

A few days ago, rumors spread that Battlefield 2042 could become free-to-play, and the official data do not deny the concreteness of this hypothesis, with the publisher who wanted to explain the reasons of this failure.

Electronic Arts cited the obligation to work from home that made developers difficult, some technical issues that the team had to work out during the making of the game and a number of design choices that the community did not appreciate.

Leaker Tom Henderson pointed out that the company refused to provide official Battlefield 2042 sales numbers, and reiterated to investors on a couple of occasions that the game accounts for no more than 10% of theirs. enter.

In short, there has been an attempt to minimize the proportions of this failure, which, however, will not affect the willingness of the developers to create new content for the shooter, although in clear delay compared to what the various competitors are doing.