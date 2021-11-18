Tech

Battlefield 2042, server offline for an hour and first update – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

THE server from Battlefield 2042 will remain offline for an hour, from 9.00 to 10.00 today, and DICE has asked the owners of the game to eventually take this time to download and install the first update.

In fact, the feedback from users so far has not been exciting: many PC players speak of Battlefield 2042 as full of bugs and incomplete, while it seems there are numerous crashes on Xbox Series X. In short, it is natural that we proceed to carry out the maintenance.

What are the improvements made byupdate 0.2.1 Battlefield 2042? Work was first done on the servers to reduce excessive episodes latency (Rubber Banding) in the final stages of certain modes.

Episodes of stuttering that occurred in some situations and on some maps, fixed the animations of certain characters and a series of elements related to progression.

The rest are fix minors, but the path is well traced: DICE wants to put the quality of the experience first and will take advantage of all the feedback in order to constantly improve the game between now and the next few months.

To learn more about the development team’s achievements so far, take a look at our Battlefield 2042 review. Here you will find the complete update changelog.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Disney Melee Mania arrives on Apple Arcade exclusively in December – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

Free games: Netflix gives away five titles, here’s how to redeem them

2 weeks ago

MediaWorld’s best Black Friday deals until November 29th

10 hours ago

Persona 5 Royal on offer on Amazon for Early Black Friday 2021, with a 42% discount – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button