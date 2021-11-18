Battlefield 2042, server offline for an hour and first update – Nerd4.life

THE server from Battlefield 2042 will remain offline for an hour, from 9.00 to 10.00 today, and DICE has asked the owners of the game to eventually take this time to download and install the first update.

In fact, the feedback from users so far has not been exciting: many PC players speak of Battlefield 2042 as full of bugs and incomplete, while it seems there are numerous crashes on Xbox Series X. In short, it is natural that we proceed to carry out the maintenance.

What are the improvements made byupdate 0.2.1 Battlefield 2042? Work was first done on the servers to reduce excessive episodes latency (Rubber Banding) in the final stages of certain modes.

Episodes of stuttering that occurred in some situations and on some maps, fixed the animations of certain characters and a series of elements related to progression.

The rest are fix minors, but the path is well traced: DICE wants to put the quality of the experience first and will take advantage of all the feedback in order to constantly improve the game between now and the next few months.

To learn more about the development team’s achievements so far, take a look at our Battlefield 2042 review. Here you will find the complete update changelog.