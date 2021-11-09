Battlefield 2042: Some leaked information falls short of expectations

Battlefield 2042 is certainly highly anticipated by all those who have loved Battlefield 4 and the previous chapters, and it is more than fair to have high expectations. However, during the beta period, players discovered a title with a less than excellent technical sector: Electronic Arts and DICE then claimed that the build it ran on was many months old, and that the development of the game was actually proceeding quickly, contrary to what an insider claimed.

However, the fears of many players are just that Battlefield 2042 may not meet the expectations of fans of the series, and now further confirmation of this possibility may have come. A user shared an image of the title on Reddit showing all the weapons currently present. Thus we discover that at launch, Battlefield 2042 may only have 22 weapons, which left a lot of players disappointed.

The previous Battlefield V offered players 30 weapons of all types.

This is a very small figure, especially when compared to the numbers and variety offered by the Call of Duty games. We can therefore expect 4 assault rifles, 4 SMGs, 2 LMGs, 3 sniper rifles and 3 long range rifles, 3 pistols and 3 other special weapons. In short, a lot could be done in this regard and we do not understand why DICE has introduced so few weapons into a shooter with such high potential.

Certainly it is possible that new rifles will be released around the launch, adding a pinch of variety to the armaments available, but for the moment neither DICE nor EA have said anything about it. Even more likely, more weapons may be added in future updates, as part of the developer’s long-term support. In any case, we await the official release of Battlefield 2042 on November 19, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.