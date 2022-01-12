Battlefield 2042, Steam grants refunds to users due to the decline in players – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 he’s not going through a great time, so much so that Steam is agreeing to grant the reimbursement of the game to users who request it, justifying it with the significant decrease in the number of players online.

The alarm bell rang when Battlefield 2042 scored fewer active players on Steam than Battlefield V, released as we know three years ago: a paradoxical situation, which prompted several users to request a refund since the experience is based exclusively on multiplayer.

The interesting thing is that the Valve platform seems to have agreed to make refunds ignoring their own rules, therefore granting the return of the money even to those who have played for more than two hours and have purchased the title for more than 14 days.

The Battlefield 2042 subreddit, at risk of closure due to its toxic community, did not miss its contribution to the discussion, sparking further controversy.

In fact, some users have written that PC owners are lucky, since for example on PlayStation there is no way to get a refund even though the problems are basically the same.